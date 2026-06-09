Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and PayIt Launch Modern Hunt & Fish Licensing Platform

KANSAS CITY, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Minnesotans now have access to a new digital-first system for hunting and fishing license purchases, harvest reporting, trail passes, and more. Today, PayIt, the leader in digital customer experience solutions with integrated payments for state and local governments, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (MN DNR), launched the State’s new electronic licensing system. The system delivers a more connected, flexible experience for hunters and anglers, and provides MN DNR staff with modern tools to better support conservation efforts, drive participation, and serve Minnesotans for years to come.

Modern, new electronic licensing system launched by @PayItGov and Minnesota DNR, making it easier for hunters and anglers to purchase licenses and register harvests. Share

“As a state known for incredible angling and hunting opportunities, it’s important that Minnesotans and visitors have a licensing system that streamlines purchases, documentation, and license management,” said MN DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen. “The new system is a big step forward in user experience and accessibility, and provides digital licenses and mobile harvest reporting, even when there is no signal at deer camp or out on a remote lake.”

The new system introduces a more modern, accessible approach to licensing, including:

Multiple license purchase options: Customers can purchase hunting and fishing licenses how they prefer, whether online, in the mobile app, or in person at a license agent. Digital license storage: Similarly, licenses can be stored in a way that suits the user’s lifestyle; digitally in the app, saved as a PDF on a mobile device, or printed on standard paper. Register harvests from anywhere: The mobile app allows customers to take the system into the field, digitally accessing their purchased licenses or registering a harvest even in areas with limited to no cell service or internet connection. Peace-of-mind security: The PayIt Outdoors digital platform meets the highest security and compliance standards.

The launch reflects MN DNR’s continued investment in modern digital services that improve accessibility, reduce friction for customers, and help strengthen participation in Minnesota’s exceptional outdoor experiences.

Alongside a modernized customer experience, the new system gives MN DNR the kind of flexible, future-ready foundation needed to support its conservation mission at scale. Built to adapt as needs evolve, the platform helps the agency stay responsive, operate more efficiently, and continue serving Minnesotans with confidence well into the future.

The system supports MN DNR with:

Scalable performance: The system is designed to handle demand when it matters most, including peak seasons and critical lottery draws, helping MN DNR deliver a more reliable experience at every step. Participation and outreach tools: A modern marketing platform and analytics dashboard give staff better insight into customer engagement, helping MN DNR expand participation in outdoor activities and measure the impact of outreach efforts. Platform configurability: MN DNR staff can quickly adjust the system as regulations, state policy, or business rules change, and new capabilities can be introduced without reworking the platform from the ground up. Strong administrative controls: Staff can manage purchase eligibility, quantity limits, season availability, refunds, and other key settings directly, creating a more efficient and responsive operating model. Field-ready enforcement tools: Conservation officers can verify licenses and validate activity quickly from the field, supporting safer, faster, and more effective enforcement.

Today, the system supports fishing and hunting license sales. The second phase of the system rollout later this year will add recreational vehicle and watercraft titling and registration. The new system will support millions of transactions across a catalog of more than 400 license and permit products each year.

“From the beginning of our partnership, we have been focused on delivering a truly modern licensing and customer experience in Minnesota, and the new system brings that vision to life,” said Chris Willard, General Manager, Outdoors at PayIt. “It’s been a pleasure to work alongside the MN DNR team, and we are excited to support their conservation mission by getting more Minnesotans engaged in outdoor recreation.”

To learn more about PayIt’s Outdoors platform, visit https://payitgov.com/outdoors/.

PayIt enables state and local government agencies to deliver a great resident payments experience that accelerates the shift to digital. Agencies choose PayIt to better achieve their mission through improved operational efficiency, customer support, and resident satisfaction. Our solutions span property tax, courts, utilities, DMV, outdoors, and more. PayIt provides a single resident profile across agencies and jurisdictions, integrates into back-office and adjacent systems, and our team helps clients drive adoption of digital channels. Serving more than 150 million residents in North America, we have received awards from Fast Company and StateScoop, and have been listed in the GovTech 100 every year since 2015.

PayIt: Smarter for government. Easier for everyone.