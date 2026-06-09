WSFS Bank and Philadelphia Union Extend Naming Rights Partnership for WSFS Bank Sportsplex

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WSFS Bank, the primary subsidiary of WSFS Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: WSFS), announced an extension of its naming rights partnership with the Philadelphia Union for the WSFS Bank Sportsplex, the world‑class 365-day-a-year sports and recreation complex located adjacent to Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania. The facility will continue to operate under the WSFS Bank Sportsplex name through the 2030-2031 MLS season.

“When two organizations share the same belief that community comes first, partnerships like these are natural and meaningful. WSFS Bank and the Philadelphia Union are aligned in our commitment to creating spaces where people feel welcome, athletes can grow, and Chester residents and the surrounding communities have access to something truly world-class year-round,” said Justin Dunn, Chief Community Impact Officer, WSFS Bank. “The WSFS Bank Sportsplex is proof of what's possible when organizations invest in a bigger purpose together and create opportunities that reach far beyond any single program or game.”

“The extension of WSFS Bank’s naming rights reflects a shared belief in investing in people, opportunity, and community,” said Charlie Slonaker, Chief Revenue Officer, Philadelphia Union. “Together, we have created a facility that serves not only our entire Union pipeline, but also the families, schools, and organizations that are the backbone of Chester and the surrounding region. We are proud to extend a partnership that helps ensure WSFS Bank Sportsplex remains a world-class home for player development and a valuable resource for the community.”

Since opening in July 2025, the state‑of‑the‑art, $100 million, 170,000‑square‑foot sports and recreation complex has served as a premier hub for all levels of soccer. In addition to hosting the Philadelphia Union, Union II, and Union Academy, the facility has welcomed the United States Men’s and Women’s National Teams, Ivory Coast’s FIFA World Cup 2026™ team, Ecuador, Chelsea FC, and Arsenal FC.

Beyond elite competition, WSFS Bank Sportsplex has emerged as a year‑round destination for the region, hosting more than 1,000 events, including Union II matches, numerous sports tournaments, practices, graduations, and community programs. Those events have brought more than 700,000 visitors to campus.

As part of its community commitment, more than 365 hours of field and facility time have been donated each year to local organizations, a figure the Union and WSFS Bank will aim to increase in the coming years.

This extension also includes the continuation of WSFS' designation as the official bank and wealth partner of the Philadelphia Union and all marketing elements, gameday activations and local community initiatives.

Looking ahead, visitors can expect continued enhancements to the WSFS Bank Sportsplex. Partner Keystone Outdoor Living will lead an upcoming renovation featuring upgraded seating, lounge areas, and a bar. The custom build‑out will expand event‑hosting capabilities and serve as a premium tailgate destination ahead of Union matches.

About WSFS Financial Corporation

WSFS Financial Corporation is a multibillion-dollar financial services company. Its primary subsidiary, WSFS Bank, is the oldest and largest locally headquartered bank and wealth management franchise in the Greater Philadelphia and Delaware region. As of March 31, 2026, WSFS Financial Corporation had $22.1 billion in assets on its balance sheet and $97.6 billion in assets under management and administration. WSFS operates from 114 offices, 87 of which are banking offices, located in Pennsylvania (58), Delaware (38), New Jersey (14), Florida (2), Nevada (1) and Virginia (1) and provides comprehensive financial services including commercial banking, consumer banking, treasury management, and trust and wealth management. Other subsidiaries or divisions include Arrow Land Transfer, Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors, LLC, Bryn Mawr Trust®, The Bryn Mawr Trust Company of Delaware, Cash Connect®, NewLane Finance®, WSFS Wealth® Management, LLC, WSFS Institutional Services®, and WSFS Mortgage®. Serving the Greater Delaware Valley since 1832, WSFS Bank is one of the ten oldest banks in the United States continuously operating under the same name. For more information, please visit www.wsfsbank.com.