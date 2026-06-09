Viper Partners and Alpha Practice Sales Unite to Create a Premier Advisory Group for Healthcare Practices and Middle-Market Business Transactions Nationwide

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Viper Partners and Alpha Practice Sales today announced their strategic partnership, creating one of the nation’s most comprehensive advisory and transaction groups serving healthcare practices and middle-market businesses throughout the United States. The companies have a long successful history working on middle market transactions together.

The Strategic Partnership Expands Advisory Services Across Healthcare, Food Service, HVAC, Automotive Dealerships, and Landscape Industries. Share

The combined organization brings together decades of experience in healthcare practice sales, mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, succession planning, and strategic growth advisory. The partnership establishes a national platform dedicated to helping healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners maximize enterprise value and successfully navigate complex transactions.

Founded by Dave Branch, the newly combined firm is positioned to become a leading advisor in healthcare practice transitions while expanding its reach into several highly active middle-market sectors.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in the evolution of Viper Partners and our commitment to delivering exceptional advisory services to healthcare professionals and business owners nationwide,” said Dave Branch, Founder of Viper Partners. “By joining forces with Ray Irving and Alpha Practice Sales, we are creating a powerful platform that combines deep healthcare expertise with broader middle-market transaction capabilities. Together, we are uniquely positioned to help our clients maximize value, achieve successful outcomes, and capitalize on opportunities in an increasingly dynamic marketplace.”

Samir Qureshi, President of Viper Partners, added, “Our mission is to deliver institutional-quality transaction advisory services while maintaining the personalized attention and trusted relationships that our clients value. This partnership allows us to better serve healthcare providers and business owners as they pursue growth, succession, acquisitions, and exit strategies.”

Building a Premier Advisory Platform for Healthcare Practices

The combined organization will continue to focus on healthcare-related transactions, providing specialized advisory services to:

Medical Practices

Dental Practices

Veterinary Practices

Specialty Healthcare Groups

Multi-Location Healthcare Organizations

Healthcare Investors and Strategic Buyers

Services include practice valuations, buyer representation, seller representation, merger advisory, partnership structuring, succession planning, and strategic growth consulting.

As consolidation within healthcare continues to accelerate, practice owners increasingly require sophisticated advisory services to maximize value and achieve successful outcomes. The partnership enhances the firm’s ability to serve healthcare professionals nationwide with expanded resources, industry expertise, and buyer networks.

Expanding into High-Growth Middle-Market Industries

In addition to healthcare, the firm is significantly expanding its transaction advisory capabilities across several sectors experiencing strong merger and acquisition activity.

HVAC and Mechanical Services

The HVAC industry continues to attract substantial private equity investment and strategic consolidation. Viper Partners will provide advisory services to HVAC contractors, mechanical service companies, and related businesses seeking acquisitions, growth capital, recapitalizations, or ownership transitions.

Automotive Dealerships

The automotive dealership sector remains one of the most active areas of the middle market. The firm will assist dealership owners and dealer groups with valuations, succession planning, acquisitions, divestitures, and strategic transaction advisory designed to maximize enterprise value.

Landscape and Outdoor Service Businesses

Landscape maintenance companies, commercial grounds providers, irrigation contractors, arbor care companies, and outdoor service businesses have become increasingly attractive acquisition targets for investors and strategic buyers. The firm’s advisory platform will help owners capitalize on these market opportunities through strategic planning and transaction execution.

Food Industry and Restaurant Transactions

As part of its growth strategy, the firm is launching a dedicated Food Industry Advisory Practice focused on:

Restaurant Groups

Franchise Operators

Food Manufacturers

Food Distributors

Specialty Food Brands

Hospitality-Related Businesses

This division will provide transaction advisory services for acquisitions, divestitures, recapitalizations, growth strategies, and ownership transitions.

Leadership and Business Development Expertise

A key component of the partnership is the addition of Ray Irving as Vice President of Business Development.

Irving brings over four decades of M&A experience working with business owners, investors, and strategic buyers in middle-market transactions across multiple industries. Throughout his career, he has helped companies identify growth opportunities, develop strategic relationships, expand market reach, and support successful transaction outcomes.

His background includes working with founder-led businesses, family-owned enterprises, private equity-backed organizations, and strategic acquirers, making him a valuable resource for clients seeking growth, succession planning, and liquidity events.

“Business owners today need more than a broker—they need a trusted advisor who understands valuation, market positioning, buyer behavior, and transaction strategy,” said Ray Irving, Vice President of Business Development. “The combination of Viper Partners and Alpha Practice Sales creates a powerful platform capable of serving healthcare professionals and business owners across multiple industries with the highest level of expertise and personalized service.”

Comprehensive Advisory Services

The combined organization will offer a full suite of services, including:

Healthcare Practice Sales and Acquisitions

Business Sales and Business Brokerage

Mergers & Acquisitions Advisory

Business and Practice Valuations

Exit and Succession Planning

Strategic Growth Consulting

Buyer Representation

Seller Representation

Private Equity Advisory

Recapitalizations

Partnership Structuring

Market Expansion Strategies

The firm’s growing network of strategic buyers, private equity groups, family offices, lenders, and industry operators provides clients with access to a broad range of transaction opportunities across the United States.

A Vision for Growth

The partnership represents a significant step toward creating the premier national advisory platform focused on healthcare practices and middle-market business transactions. By combining healthcare expertise with broader industry transaction capabilities, Viper Partners is uniquely positioned to help business owners achieve successful outcomes in an increasingly competitive marketplace.

As healthcare, HVAC, automotive, landscape, and food service industries continue to experience consolidation and investment activity, the firm’s expanded platform will provide clients with the strategic guidance, market intelligence, and transaction expertise necessary to maximize value and achieve long-term success.

Leadership Team

Dave Branch, Founder

Samir Qureshi, President

Ray Irving, Vice President of Business Development

For more information, visit www.viperequitypartners.com or contact the firm directly.

About Viper Partners

Viper Partners is a national advisory firm specializing in healthcare practice sales, middle-market mergers and acquisitions, business valuations, succession planning, and strategic growth consulting. The firm serves healthcare professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners throughout the United States.

About Alpha Practice Sales

Alpha Practice Sales is a healthcare-focused transaction advisory firm dedicated to helping practice owners successfully navigate sales, acquisitions, partnerships, and succession planning while maximizing enterprise value.