FINNY Launches Enterprise Growth Platform With Mercer Advisors as Flagship User

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FINNY Inc. (“FINNY”), the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built specifically for financial advisors, today announced the launch of FINNY for Enterprise Teams, a new growth platform purpose-built for centralized marketing and business development teams at large wealth management firms. Mercer Global Advisors, (“Mercer Advisors”) recognized as the #1 independent fiduciary firm by Barron’s and the Best Overall firm for high-net-worth individuals by Wall Street Journal, served as the flagship enterprise user. Mercer Advisors is known for its consistent track record of attracting new families to its family office offering, and now utilizes a version of FINNY’s enterprise model that is built out with its own specific features and use cases.

FINNY for Enterprise Teams allows a focused, centralized team to manage personalized prospecting, outreach and lead routing on behalf of hundreds of advisors at once—bringing consistency, efficiency and scale to organic growth. Built on two years of FINNY’s work with thousands of individual advisors, the platform extends those learnings and capabilities to the enterprise, enabling firms to generate demand more effectively while preserving a highly personalized, local advisor experience.

Mercer Advisors engaged FINNY to support its dedicated prospecting outreach operating model and playbook through its broader centralized growth engine. What began as a pilot supporting a group of regional leaders has evolved into a rollout powering outreach to tens of thousands of prospective clients. The expansion reflects Mercer Advisors’ broader belief that more families should have access to fiduciary advice with unified and integrated wealth management designed to help them achieve long-term economic freedom. Mercer Advisors’ client development team identifies and thoughtfully matches prospective clients with advisors best suited to their needs, allowing advisors to stay focused on delivering high-quality, personalized advice.

“Large wealth management firms with ambitious organic growth goals must have diversified sources that drive growth,” said Eden Ovadia, co-founder and CEO of FINNY. “FINNY for Enterprise Teams reflects how large, modern RIAs actually grow—a centralized team, shared infrastructure, and cohesive growth and marketing strategies, now equipped with AI, generating demand for every advisor in the firm.”

FINNY for Enterprise Teams includes:

Intelligent lead routing – a proprietary matching engine that pairs each prospect with the best-fit advisor based on geography, specialization and relationship signals

– a proprietary matching engine that pairs each prospect with the best-fit advisor based on geography, specialization and relationship signals Personalized campaigns at scale – centralized delivery of tailored outreach across email and LinkedIn on behalf of hundreds of advisors, with each prospect receiving a unique, one-to-one message from their local advisor

– centralized delivery of tailored outreach across email and LinkedIn on behalf of hundreds of advisors, with each prospect receiving a unique, one-to-one message from their local advisor Unified inbox and analytics – a single interface to manage responses, hand-offs and performance metrics from initial outreach through client conversion

– a single interface to manage responses, hand-offs and performance metrics from initial outreach through client conversion Enterprise-grade controls – role-based permissions, compliance guardrails, approval workflows and sender utilization tracking

“One of the things that we are most proud of is a 40+ year commitment to being pioneers in our industry, for the benefit of clients. Our consistent focus on attracting new client families to the Mercer Advisors community allows us to continually deepen the value we deliver to clients, and create incredible professional opportunities for our team members,” said Daniel Gourvitch, President at Mercer Advisors. “We’ve learned over several decades that organic growth results from three things: an obsession with keeping client promises, a boutique team-based culture and an ecosystem of leading service providers. In particular FINNY is allowing us to deliver on our commitment to connecting families with a hand-picked advisory team, aligned to their individual context, needs and geography. Finding the right family office team for each family is at the heart of delivering a fiduciary experience, and we are grateful for FINNY’s support in helping families find that at Mercer Advisors.”

The launch reflects a broader shift toward centralized, technology-enabled growth strategies, as firms look to scale organic growth approaches more efficiently while maintaining a high-quality and personalized client experience.

For more information, visit www.finny.com.

About FINNY

FINNY is the AI-powered prospecting and marketing platform built exclusively for financial advisors. By leveraging advanced data intelligence and automation, FINNY helps advisors identify, prioritize and engage high-intent prospects effortlessly—removing the guesswork from client acquisition. With a proprietary database of millions of records, a predictive F-Score matching engine and automated outreach tools, FINNY helps ensure that prospecting is targeted, scalable and seamlessly integrated into an advisor’s workflow. Backed by top fintech investors and recognized as Marketing and Lead Generation Firm of the Year at the 2025 Wealthies and Best of Show at the 2024 Morningstar Annual Fintech Showcase, FINNY is redefining organic growth for financial advisors.

Visit www.finny.com to learn more.

About Mercer Advisors

Founded in 1985, Mercer Advisors has been trusted to help families amplify and simplify their financial lives. The company offers comprehensive, fee-based family office services, including financial planning, estate and tax planning, insurance solutions, and corporate trustee and trust administration services. Mercer Advisors is majority owned by Oak Hill Capital, Genstar Capital, and Altas Partners. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, is privately held, has over 1,600 employees, and operates nationally through more than 110 locations. Mercer Global Advisors has $99 billion in client assets. For more information, visit merceradvisors.com and partnerwithus.merceradvisors.com.

Important Information

Company statistics as of March 31, 2026. Client assets refers to client assets under management (AUM) and client assets under advisement (AUA) as well as assets gained from recent acquisitions where the advisory agreements have been properly assigned to Mercer Global Advisors, but the custodial accounts have yet to be transferred and/or the accounts have yet to be migrated to Mercer Global Advisors’ portfolio management system.

“Mercer Advisors” is a brand name used by several affiliated legal entities owned by Mercer Advisors, Inc., including, Mercer Global Advisors, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser providing investment advisory and family office services; Mercer Advisors Private Asset Management, Inc., an SEC registered investment adviser providing discretionary investment management services to affiliated private funds; Mercer Advisors Tax Services LLC, a tax services and accounting firm; Heim, Young and Associates, Inc., (MA Brokerage Solutions) a broker/dealer, member FINRA/SIPC; and Mercer Advisors Insurance Services LLC, (MAIS) an insurance agency.

Mercer Advisors is not a law firm and does not provide legal advice to clients. All Estate planning document preparation and other legal advice are provided through select third parties, with which Mercer Advisors has a contractual relationship. Mercer Advisors Tax Services, LLC, does not provide financial audit, assurance, compilations, or forensic accounting services. Each individual tax situation is unique, depending on complexity, additional fees may apply. Insurance products are provided by Mercer Advisors Insurance Services, LLC (MAIS), which places individual life, disability, long term care coverage, and property and casualty coverage through select insurance companies. Trustee services are offered through select third parties with which a client would sign an additional agreement, and additional fees may apply.

2025 and 2024 - Barron’s Top 100 RIA methodology

Mercer Advisors, Inc. was ranked #1 for non-mega RIA firms. The Barron’s top RIA ranking is based on a combination of metrics – including size, growth, service quality, technology, succession planning and others. No fee was paid for participation in the ranking, however, Mercer Advisors has paid a fee to Barron’s to use the ranking in marketing. Please see important information about the ranking criteria and methodology here.

2026 WSJ | Buy Side Top Financial Advisor Companies for High-Net-Worth Individuals

Buy Side analyzed some of the largest and best-known independent registered investment adviser (RIA) firms and scored those firms based on their fees, advisor credentials, customer support, available services, portfolio construction and account minimum. These factors were weighted based on WSJ reader surveys regarding what they considered most important when choosing an advisor. Please see important information about the ranking criteria and methodology here.