BankBound Partners with BOND.AI to Power Smarter, More Personalized Marketing for Banks and Credit Unions

NEWTOWN, Pa., & LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BankBound, the digital marketing agency dedicated exclusively to banks and credit unions, today announced a strategic partnership with BOND.AI, creator of the patented Empathy Engine® and the Autopilot platform. The partnership brings AI-powered customer intelligence into BankBound's marketing programs, helping financial institutions turn what they know about their customers into timely, personalized campaigns that drive deposits, loans, and growth.

For most community banks, the obstacle to more effective marketing isn't effort, it's precision. Share

For most community banks, the obstacle to more effective marketing isn't effort, it's precision. Institutions sit on rich transaction data but rarely have an efficient way to translate it into the right message, for the right customer, at the right moment. Through this partnership, BankBound will offer BOND.AI's Autopilot platform to its clients, using transaction-level insights to segment a bank's customer base far more precisely and then activate those segments across the channels BankBound already manages most notably email marketing automation and digital advertising.

In practice, that means a bank's campaigns can move from broad, one-size-fits-all messaging to personalized offers grounded in real financial behavior: surfacing deposit opportunities, identifying customers ready for a loan or an additional product, and reaching each audience with relevant messaging at scale. Autopilot, powered by BOND.AI's Empathy Engine®, identifies these customer needs and opportunities; BankBound puts them to work through the email and paid-media programs it runs as an extension of its clients' marketing teams.

"Our clients have always had valuable customer data—what they've needed is a practical way to act on it," said Ryan Young, Director of Business Development at BankBound. "Bringing BOND.AI's Autopilot into our programs lets us segment a bank's customers with a level of precision that simply wasn't possible before, and then reach those segments with personalized offers through the email and advertising channels we already manage. It's a meaningful step forward for how community banks compete for deposits and relationships."

"This partnership changes what we can deliver inside everyday campaigns," said Tim Davis, Director of Digital Marketing at BankBound. "Instead of sending the same message to everyone, we can tailor email automation and digital ads to what a customer actually needs and tie those efforts directly to measurable outcomes. For our clients, that means more relevant marketing for their customers and a clearer return on their marketing investment."

"BankBound's deep specialization in financial services marketing and commitment to transparency make them an ideal partner," said Adam Montgomery, Chief Strategy Officer at BOND.AI. "By integrating Autopilot into their offerings, we're enabling banks and credit unions to move beyond traditional marketing and into intelligent, data-driven growth."

The partnership is available to BankBound clients now. Banks and credit unions interested in adding AI-powered customer intelligence to their marketing can learn more at bankbound.com.

About BankBound

Founded in 2016, BankBound is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on banks and credit unions. With experience serving more than 100 financial institutions, the company delivers performance-driven marketing services including SEO/GEO, digital advertising, content marketing, marketing automation, social media, and website design and acts as a true extension of its clients' marketing teams.

About BOND.AI

BOND.AI is the creator of the patented Empathy Engine®, an AI platform built specifically for financial institutions. Its Autopilot suite enables banks and credit unions to transform transaction data into predictive insights and automated customer engagement. By delivering personalized, 1:1 experiences at scale, BOND.AI helps institutions grow deposits, increase share of wallet, and drive measurable financial performance.