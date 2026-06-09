PatientCare EMS Solutions Partners with Superior Mobile Health, Expanding Its Presence into Texas

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PatientCare EMS Solutions (“PatientCare”), a leading provider of ground-based healthcare transportation services, today announced it has partnered with Superior Mobile Health (“Superior”), a Texas-based provider of healthcare transportation services with a strong reputation for high-quality patient care. The partnership expands PatientCare’s geographic footprint into Texas and reinforces the company’s strategy of partnering with trusted local providers while preserving their strong culture, experienced teams and commitment to clinical excellence.

Founded in San Antonio, Texas in 2011, Superior Mobile Health provides healthcare transportation services across its service area, partnering closely with hospitals, municipalities and nursing facilities. The partnership provides Superior Mobile Health with access to PatientCare’s scale, capital resources and operational infrastructure, supporting continued investment in fleet, technology and frontline teams. Superior will continue to operate under its existing leadership team.

“Superior Mobile Health has built a highly respected organization grounded in quality care, operational discipline and strong local leadership,” said Jeff Shullaw, CEO of PatientCare EMS Solutions. “We are excited to welcome Superior to the PatientCare family and look forward to supporting the team as they continue serving their patients, employees and communities with the same dedication and professionalism that define their organization today.”

“Joining PatientCare provides Superior with a partner that shares our values and long-term commitment to our people and the communities we serve,” said Aaron Castro, CEO of Superior Mobile Health. “This partnership enhances our ability to invest in our operations and team while maintaining the local relationships and patient-first approach that have been central to our success.”

McGuireWoods LLP acted as legal counsel to PatientCare EMS Solutions.

Grant Avenue Capital, LLC, a leading healthcare-focused private equity firm, acquired PatientCare in 2025.

About PatientCare EMS

PatientCare EMS is a leading provider of ground ambulance services, delivering high-quality emergency and non-emergency medical transportation to communities across multiple geographies. The Company partners with municipalities, hospitals, and healthcare systems to ensure timely, reliable, and compassionate care for patients in critical and routine transport situations. By leveraging technology, data, and transparency, PatientCare seeks to deliver superior service and outcomes while building long-lasting community partnerships. For more information, visit www.PatientCareEMS.com.

About Superior Mobile Health

Founded in 2011, Superior Mobile Health is a Texas-based provider of non-emergency medical transportation services, offering BLS, ALS, SCT, and wheelchair services. The company serves its communities through long-standing partnerships with health systems, skilled nursing facilities, and other healthcare providers. In 2025, Superior completed more than 80,000+ patient transports, reflecting its scale and role as a trusted partner to healthcare providers. Superior employs approximately 300+ team members, including Paramedics, EMTs, and Paratransit professionals, and operates a fleet of 40+ licensed ambulances and 25+ ADA wheelchair vans, supporting a high-volume, interfacility transport business focused on clinical quality, reliability, and patient-centered care. For more information, visit www.smhems.com.

About Grant Avenue Capital

Grant Avenue Capital is a healthcare-focused, middle-market private equity firm targeting investments alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investor with operational insight and flexible capital to drive business growth. With decades of healthcare investing experience, deep industry knowledge, and a broad network of relationships, Grant Avenue actively supports the strategic and operational initiatives of its investments in pursuit of exceptional outcomes. Grant Avenue partners with companies in a variety of transaction structures, including founder recapitalizations, majority buyouts, minority investments, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. Grant Avenue is committed to delivering outstanding, risk-adjusted returns by actively building world-class companies that enhance patient health, strengthen the health system, and positively impact communities they serve. For more information, visit www.grantave.com.