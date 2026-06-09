OnMed Partners with City of Atlanta to Expand Employee Healthcare Access

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The City of Atlanta today announced two new deployments of the OnMed CareStation™, an 8x10 ft. tech-enabled, AI-powered, human-delivered “Clinic-in-a-Box” designed to bring convenient, on-site care directly to City employees and elected officials. Located at the C.T. Martin Natatorium and the 72 Marietta Watershed Management Headquarters, the CareStations are now available exclusively to City of Atlanta employees at no additional cost.

Launch of the new OnMed CareStations marks a significant expansion of the City’s Department of Human Resources (DHR) Wellness Program, reinforcing its commitment to supporting employee health and well-being. These stations provide a scalable way to extend healthcare beyond traditional facilities, meeting City of Atlanta employees exactly where they are to deliver high-quality, convenient care.

“The OnMed CareStation was created with access barriers in mind, supporting employee health and wellness by enabling timely action, improving overall well-being, and helping to reduce avoidable healthcare costs for employers,” said OnMed CEO, Karthik Ganesh. “This allows us to turn access into results rather than just benefits on paper.”

Eligible employees can access a wide range of primary and urgent care services through the CareStation in a live, personalized experience with a licensed clinician through a 55-inch screen. The “Clinic-in-a-Box” is equipped with integrated diagnostic tools, including a hi-definition camera, digital stethoscope, pulse oximeter, thermal scanner, and blood pressure cuff, allowing for a comprehensive evaluation. Patients can be treated for most everyday healthcare concerns including colds and viruses, allergic reactions, musculoskeletal complaints and mental health screenings, as well as monitoring and treatment plans to address a range of chronic conditions. Offering care in 240 languages, the CareStation is available to City of Atlanta employees Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Marietta Watershed Management Headquarters and Monday through Friday, 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m at C.T. Martin Natatorium, allowing them to visit during their workday.

“The City of Atlanta is committed to supporting the health, wellness, and overall quality of life of our employees,” said The City of Atlanta Department of Human Resources Commissioner, Calvin Blackburn III. “Our partnership with OnMed represents an innovative step forward in providing convenient, accessible healthcare solutions for our workforce. By bringing healthcare access directly to employees, we’re helping to remove barriers to care and ensuring our team members have the resources they need to stay healthy, informed, and supported.”

“The data shows that when convenient, high‑quality care is available right at the workplace, our teams use it and that leads to healthier employees, fewer disruptions in the workday, and stronger overall productivity,” said The City of Atlanta Department of Human Resources Program Management Officer, Michael Morning. “For our Fire Rescue and Police Department personnel especially, the CareStations provide fast, reliable access to essential health services that fit the demands of their daily responsibilities. The City of Atlanta remains committed to bringing forward innovative, accessible healthcare solutions like the OnMed CareStation, ensuring that every employee, no matter their role, has the resources they need to stay healthy and supported.”

By integrating CareStations into workplace locations, the City of Atlanta aims to bring access to routine care, while reducing reliance on higher-cost settings.

About OnMed

OnMed is transforming how the world accesses healthcare. With its patented OnMed CareStation™, an 8×10 foot “Clinic-in-a-Box”, OnMed delivers comprehensive, immediate care wherever people live, work, and learn. The OnMed CareStation is a tech-enabled, AI-powered, and human-delivered platform that blends the comprehensiveness of traditional in-person care with the rapid scalability of telemedicine. Each CareStation serves as a local access point within a scalable, connected grid that delivers everyday healthcare at scale.

Powered by public-private partnerships across insurers, healthcare providers, governments, employers, and educational institutions, OnMed is redefining healthcare access, closing critical gaps, restoring trust, and strengthening the health and economic resilience of communities everywhere. Learn more at www.onmed.com.