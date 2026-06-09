D.A. Davidson Acts as Exclusive Advisor to Bridgewell Agribusiness in Sale to Vireo Growth

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--D.A. Davidson & Co. announced today that it served as exclusive financial advisor to Bridgewell Agribusiness LLC (“Bridgewell”), a provider of food and agricultural inputs and supply chain solutions, specializing in organic and non-GMO ingredients, in its sale to Vireo Growth Inc. (CSE:VREO) (“Vireo”), a platform focused on building a diversified agribusiness and specialty distribution portfolio.

Bridgewell has built a differentiated business supported by long-standing supplier relationships, integrated sourcing and logistics capabilities, and a reputation for reliable execution across North American food and agriculture end markets. The transaction marks a significant milestone in the company’s evolution and positions Bridgewell to accelerate growth under Vireo’s ownership. Bridgewell’s management team, led by Pat McCauley and Casey Kaiser, will continue in leadership positions post-transaction.

“We’re excited for the partnership with Vireo and the combined potential of the businesses. The Davidson team was integral in closing this transaction. They’ve been a trusted advisor to the company throughout this process, providing valuable insight and help to drive a great outcome for our company and shareholders,” said Casey Kaiser, President & CFO at Bridgewell.

Vireo’s acquisition of Bridgewell expands its capabilities across sourcing, procurement, and value-added distribution, while advancing its strategy of building a diversified agricultural and specialty ingredients platform. The combination enhances scale, deepens supplier relationships, and strengthens the ability to serve customers across the food value chain.

“Bridgewell’s combination of sourcing expertise, logistics infrastructure, and customer relationships positioned it as a highly attractive platform for strategic growth,” said Danny Friedman, Managing Director at D.A. Davidson.

“It has been a pleasure working with Pat, Casey, and the broader Bridgewell team. We are excited for their next phase of growth with Vireo,” said Steven Orr, Vice President at D.A. Davidson.

This transaction underscores continued momentum within D.A. Davidson’s Consumer Investment Banking practice, including four food & beverage transactions closed over the past five months.

D.A. Davidson’s Investment Banking Division is a leading full-service investment bank that offers comprehensive financial advisory and capital markets expertise. The group has extensive transaction experience serving middle-market clients worldwide across four industry verticals: consumer, diversified industrials, financial institutions, and technology. Together with its European strategic partner, MCF Corporate Finance, D.A. Davidson originates and executes transatlantic M&A transactions under the common brand of D.A. Davidson MCF International.

About D.A. Davidson Companies

D.A. Davidson Companies is an employee-owned financial services firm offering a range of financial services and advice to individuals, corporations, institutions, and municipalities nationwide. Founded in 1935 with corporate headquarters in Great Falls, Montana, and regional headquarters in Denver, Greater Los Angeles, New York, Omaha, and Seattle, the company has approximately 1,600 employees and offices in 31 states.

Subsidiaries include D.A. Davidson & Co., a full-service investment firm providing wealth management, investment banking, equity and fixed income capital markets services, and advice; Davidson Investment Advisors, a professional asset management firm; and D.A. Davidson Trust Company, a trust and wealth management company.