Martha Stewart x Trex: the Ultimate Outdoor Living Collaboration

WINCHESTER, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--When you want the absolute best for your home, there’s one name that instantly comes to mind – Martha Stewart – and when she wanted the absolute best for her home, there was only one name that came to mind – Trex®. This match made in home-design heaven has evolved into a noteworthy collaboration aimed at bringing inspiration, expert insights and empowerment to those looking to elevate their outdoor spaces.

“I was drawn to Trex because they are the best at what they do. Their attention to detail, design versatility and wide range of products make it easy to create outdoor spaces with the warmth of wood and far less upkeep." Share

“Partnering with Martha Stewart feels incredibly natural,” said Jodi Lee, senior vice president of marketing for Trex Company. “She is the trusted authority on all things home, and Trex is the most trusted authority in outdoor living. Together, we aim to give homeowners the confidence to create beautiful outdoor spaces with the right guidance and products.”

The relationship between Trex and Stewart began when the lifestyle guru selected Trex decking, railing and other outdoor living products to makeover an outdoor space at her home in Bedford, New York. Her firsthand experience with the brand soon evolved into a brand partnership agreement centered on helping homeowners achieve their dream outdoor spaces.

“I was drawn to Trex because they are the best at what they do,” said Stewart. “Their attention to detail, design versatility and wide range of products make it easy to create outdoor spaces with the warmth of wood and far less upkeep. The decking and railing are elegant, durable and thoughtfully designed, and I’ve had a great experience working with the talented Trex team and TrexPro contractors. I also value that Trex prioritizes sustainability by using recycled and reclaimed materials, proving homeowners don't have to sacrifice beauty, quality or performance to make a responsible choice.”

The Bedford project will provide a real-world look at the deck planning journey, illustrating how Trex helps homeowners create refined, functional and enduring outdoor spaces. Drawing on her signature storytelling style and hands-on approach, Stewart will share the insights behind her own decision-making process while collaborating with Trex on educational content covering everything from design inspiration and product selection to working with contractors.

“Stewart’s wisdom, wit and stamp of approval resonate across generations, and she is known for only aligning herself with brands and products she truly believes in,” added Lee. “She has earned the trust of homeowners by demonstrating that exceptional design doesn't require compromise, and her appreciation for craftsmanship, longevity and thoughtful living mirrors the values that have defined our brand for decades. Her unique ability to blend aspirational design with practical decision-making makes her an ideal brand partner and ambassador for Trex.”

Currently under construction, the outdoor space at Stewart’s Bedford property will showcase a mix of Trex products, including Trex Transcend® Lineage® decking and Trex Select™ aluminum railing, along with a custom Trex® Pergola and Trex® Outdoor Deck Lighting – all curated by Stewart herself to balance aesthetics, performance and sustainability.

“Working alongside Martha throughout the selection process was an incredible experience because she was deeply involved in every detail and extremely intentional about balancing elevated aesthetics with sustainability and long-term performance,” said Mike Onderko, senior director of product management for Trex. “She has an exceptional eye for design and a clear vision for how outdoor spaces should look and feel, which made Trex a natural fit.”

Design enthusiasts and fans of Stewart and Trex are encouraged to follow the project throughout the summer for behind-the-scenes insights, design inspiration and expert guidance. Updates and exclusive content will be available on Trex.com, Trex’s social channels and Stewart’s social platforms.

Design enthusiasts and fans of Stewart and Trex are encouraged to follow @trexcompany on Instagram and visit Trex.com for project updates, design inspiration, expert advice and information about Trex products.

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About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the wood-alternative decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of premium, sustainable, wood-alternative decking and residential railing, and a leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. Boasting the industry’s strongest distribution network, Trex sells products through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, deck lighting, outdoor kitchen components, fencing, pergolas, spiral stairs, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand.

Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking^ for the past 6 years (2021-2026) and included in Newsweek’s list of the Most Trustworthy Companies in America 2026. Additionally, USA Today included Trex on its 2026 list of “America’s Climate Leaders.” The company has also been ranked on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable U.S. Companies (2024 and 2025), was named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2024 by Newsweek, highlighted as one of the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor’s Business Daily, and named the Sustainable Brand Leader in the decking category by Green Builder Media for 16 consecutive years. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), X (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

^2021-2026 DISCLAIMER: Trex received the highest numerical score in the proprietary Lifestory Research 2021-2026 America’s Most Trusted® Outdoor Decking studies. Study results are based on the experiences and perceptions of people surveyed. Your experiences may vary. Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 102 lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Amazon.com and The World of Martha Stewart and an extensive retail network, Martha is the “go-to” authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About Marquee Brands

Marquee Brands is the premier accelerator of timeless brands, unlocking value and building global influence. With a focus on driving growth and building sustainable brand equity, we partner with best-in-class manufacturers, operators, retailers, and distributors to scale brands across markets and channels. Marquee Brands’ global portfolio spans four distinct platforms: Luxury, Home & Culinary, Fashion & Lifestyle and Active & Outdoor. The portfolio of brands includes Martha Stewart, Laura Ashley, Sur La Table, Emeril Lagasse, America’s Test Kitchen, Roberto Cavalli*, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BCBG, Ben Sherman, Bruno Magli, Anti Social Social Club, Totes, Isotoner, Destination Maternity, Motherhood, A Pea in the Pod, Stance, Dakine and Body Glove. For more information visit, www.marqueebrands.com. *Pending closing in Q2 2026. http://www.marqueebrands.com/