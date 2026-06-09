New York Sports Club Uses Real-Time Workforce Insights in UKG to Support Frontline Teams Across 30+ Locations

LOWELL, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UKG, a leading global AI platform that unifies HR, pay, and workforce management, today announced that New York Sports Club (NYSC), a prominent fitness brand that operates more than 30 clubs across the Northeastern U.S., uses the UKG Ready® suite to simplify workforce operations — from recruiting and onboarding to scheduling, engagement, and payroll — and provide real-time workforce insights that empower managers and better support frontline employees in their day to day.

NYSC owns and operates full-service gyms in New York, New Jersey, Boston, Washington D.C., and Philadelphia. NYSC is the largest banner within a family of brands that also includes boutique studio Fhitting Room and women’s-only gym Lucille by NYSC, managing each with unique organizational and customer needs that require consistent coordination. With more than 900 employees, including mostly frontline employees who work directly with club members every day, the organization needed an all-in-one solution to better manage its workforce across multiple locations.

WATCH NOW: Discover how New York Sports Club is strengthening its culture and making better business decisions with real-time insights in the UKG Ready suite

“With UKG, we now have real-time visibility into our workforce that we simply didn’t have before,” said Nathan del Llano, Director of HR Systems and Learning Development at New York Sports Club. “By bringing together insights across labor scheduling, performance, pay equity, employee certifications, and benefits, we’re able to make more informed and connected decisions, ensuring we’re supporting our frontline employees in the right ways while driving stronger outcomes across the business.”

The UKG® Workforce Operating Platform makes it easy for employees to access schedules, swap shifts, pick up hours at different locations, and request coverage all from their mobile devices.

“UKG has given us the flexibility to staff our locations more effectively,” said del Llano. “Our managers can align staffing with real-time demand to ensure we have the right people with the right skills in the right place at the right time, while our employees have more control over when and where they work. That transparency and flexibility help our teams balance their work and personal lives, while also making sure our clubs are fully staffed to support our members.”

Automating time-consuming administrative work has helped NYSC free up time for managers and employees to focus on what matters most — supporting club members on the floor, managing day-to-day operations, and coaching their teams instead of chasing paperwork. It has also improved consistency in critical areas like compliance tracking across locations.

“Our environment is fast-paced, and compliance is critical, especially when it comes to certifications like CPR/AED and specialized fitness training,” said del Llano. “We’ve automated much of that process through UKG, which not only saves time but also gives us confidence that we’re staying compliant across all locations.”

With a connected view of its workforce across hiring, scheduling, and operations, NYSC is improving how it attracts and hires talent using recruiting in the UKG Ready suite to move faster and ensure the right people are in place to meet business demand.

“We’ve empowered our managers with tools that bring the right candidates directly to them, which has made a big impact on how quickly we can hire,” said del Llano. “With pre-screening and streamlined workflows, we’re able to move faster and ensure we’re hiring the right people to support our teams and our members.”

“It shouldn't be complicated to support the frontline employees who are essential to organizations like New York Sports Club,” said Chris Kiklas, General Manager, SMB solutions at UKG. “By bringing recruiting, onboarding, scheduling, and pay together in one easy-to-use solution, UKG helps businesses reduce complexity, gain clear visibility into their workforce, and stay flexible as needs change. Frontline teams can focus less on systems and more on supporting their people.”

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About UKG

UKG is a leading global AI platform for HR, pay, and workforce management. Unifying award-winning solutions with the world’s largest collection of workforce data and people-first AI, UKG delivers unrivaled insights into today’s workforce, helping organizations in every industry turn data into decisions that elevate productivity, culture, and the customer experience. Trusted by more than 80,000 organizations across 150 countries, tens of millions of employees — from small businesses to global enterprises — use UKG every day. To learn more, visit ukg.com.

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