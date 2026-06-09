ITEGRITI Celebrates 10 Years of Securing Critical Infrastructure

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ITEGRITI Corporation, a Houston-based cybersecurity, compliance, and risk advisory firm focused on Critical Infrastructure, today announced its 10-year anniversary and released a short anniversary video highlighting the firm’s mission: We Secure Critical Infrastructure.

"Critical Infrastructure leaders do not need more noise. They need experienced judgment, reliable execution, defensible evidence, and practical solutions that align with operational reality. This is ITEGRITI’s focus." Share

Founded in 2016, ITEGRITI partners with organizations that operate Critical Infrastructure assets and systems where cyber risk, operational technology, cyber-physical security, regulatory obligations, vendor dependency, incident readiness, and business resilience directly affect operations, compliance, and executive decision-making.

Critical Infrastructure leaders operate in high-consequence environments where risk, persistent threats, operational reliability, regulatory obligations, vendor dependency, and technology evolution directly affect operations, compliance, and the communities they serve. ITEGRITI helps leaders focus on what matters most, align action to operational reality, complete remediation, support compliance, and build programs that perform well under stress.

“ITEGRITI was founded to bring together experienced senior practitioners focused on securing Critical Infrastructure,” said Michael Sanchez, CEO of ITEGRITI. “We are grateful to our clients, team members, partners, and service providers who have trusted and worked alongside us. ITEGRITI helps leaders make informed decisions, strengthen operations, and mitigate material risk.”

As Critical Infrastructure organizations adopt more connected systems, automation, third parties, and AI-enabled capabilities, cybersecurity and resilience must keep pace with the operating environment. ITEGRITI helps clients turn strategy, assessment, and compliance needs into practical work across enterprise, OT, and cyber-physical environments that strengthens defenses, supports compliance, improves incident response, reduces business disruption, and accelerates recovery.

ITEGRITI provides consulting, advisory, strategy, audit, and compliance expertise through a focused expert team. When clients need implementation and operational support, ITEGRITI operates integrated teams with global partners to support integration, execution, and ongoing operations. This model gives clients an accountable advisory partner with access to capabilities needed to build practical, scalable programs.

“Ten years is an important milestone, but the work ahead matters most,” Sanchez said. “Critical Infrastructure leaders do not need more noise. They need experienced judgment, reliable execution, defensible evidence, and practical solutions that align with operational reality. This is ITEGRITI’s focus.”

About ITEGRITI

ITEGRITI is a Houston-based cybersecurity, compliance, and risk advisory firm focused on Critical Infrastructure. The firm helps organizations strengthen defenses, support compliance, improve incident response, reduce business disruption, and accelerate recovery.