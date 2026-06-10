Rockefeller Capital Management Collaborates with Anthropic to Build AI-Enabled Wealth Management Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Capital Management (“Rockefeller” or the “firm”) announced they are building an AI-enabled platform for wealth management with Anthropic’s AI Claude model.

The collaboration brings together Rockefeller’s experience serving ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families with Anthropic’s expertise in developing advanced AI systems. The organizations will work together to build reliable AI capabilities integrated directly into Rockefeller’s workflows, with a focus on extending the depth of insight available to advisors in serving clients.

The announcement reflects a shared conviction that the application of AI in wealth management must be guided by judgment, shaped by context, and grounded in long-term relationships. Rockefeller’s approach is deliberate and disciplined, focused on enhancing the work of its advisors while remaining anchored by the standards of care, discretion, and responsibility that define the firm.

“Rockefeller was built on the idea that trust and judgment sit at the center of the client relationship. As technology evolves, our objective is not to replace that foundation, but to strengthen it,” said Gregory Fleming, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rockefeller Capital Management. “This collaboration with Anthropic allows us to embed advanced AI into our workflows in a way that enhances our advisors’ insight and supports how they operate in serving clients, while preserving the human relationships that define our firm.”

“Wealth management is fundamentally a judgment-driven business, where context, trust, and long-term relationships matter as much as information,” said Peter Nolan, Head of Asset & Wealth Management at Anthropic. “Our work with Rockefeller is focused on building AI systems that are purpose-built for that environment, tools that support advisors in understanding complexity, synthesizing information, and delivering a more thoughtful, personalized experience at scale.”

The initial phase of the project will focus on a defined set of use cases within Rockefeller’s wealth management platform, including areas such as client meeting intelligence, operational workflows, and internal support. The firms intend to expand this work over time as part of a broader, long-term collaboration.

About Anthropic

Anthropic is an AI safety company building reliable, interpretable, and steerable AI systems. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Anthropic conducts frontier AI research while prioritizing safety through empirical testing and responsible development. The company's mission is to ensure transformative AI benefits humanity — a commitment that shapes every product, including Claude.

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent financial advisory services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra- and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from offices in 33 markets throughout the United States. As of April 30, 2026, the firm was responsible for $212 billion in client assets across its three businesses, Rockefeller Global Family Office, Rockefeller Global Investment Management, and Rockefeller Global Investment Banking.

Disclosures:

The information was prepared by Rockefeller Capital Management for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy interests in any Rockefeller Capital Management investment vehicle, product or service.

Certain information contained in this document may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, there are or will be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements.

Rockefeller Capital Management is the marketing name of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. and its affiliates. Investment advisory, asset management and fiduciary activities are performed by the following affiliates of Rockefeller Capital Management: Rockefeller & Co. LLC, Rockefeller Trust Company, N.A., The Rockefeller Trust Company (Delaware) and Rockefeller Financial LLC, as the case may be.

Client Assets refers to assets under management, brokerage assets, and assets under administration.

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