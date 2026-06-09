FPT and Amata Group Sign MOU to Drive AI Transformation Across Its Industrial Parks in Southeast Asia

HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Global technology corporation FPT and Amata Group, a leading industrial estate developer in Southeast Asia (SEA), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to advance AI-driven transformation across Amata’s industrial parks in Thailand, Vietnam, and the broader Southeast Asia region. The MoU exchange ceremony was witnessed by Thailand's Prime Minister, H.E. Anutin Charnvirakul.

Under the agreement, FPT and Amata will explore a comprehensive set of collaboration areas, spanning from AI-led smart industrial estate development and digital transformation to sustainable solutions and talent development programs.

In smart industrial estate development, FPT and Amata will assess the design and implementation of intelligent industrial park solutions tailored to Amata’s infrastructure. This includes smart utilities management across energy, water and waste systems, AI-based monitoring and predictive maintenance, smart security and surveillance, and the application of digital twin technologies. The collaboration will also examine the deployment of IoT, data platforms, and analytics to enable more efficient and data-driven management of Amata’s industrial environments.

The partnership will further explore the development of Amata Digital Hub, a unified digital platform serving tenants within Amata industrial parks. The platform is expected to deliver digital services such as permitting, licensing and compliance processes, along with facility and service management, billing and service request systems, and supply chain connectivity. Workforce and human-resources-related services will also be evaluated to support tenant operations within a more connected ecosystem.

In parallel, both companies will pursue manufacturing digital transformation initiatives for enterprises operating within Amata’s industrial parks. This includes smart factory solutions such as manufacturing execution systems, AI-driven quality control, and robotics, as well as ERP modernization programs such as SAP S/4HANA. They will also assess supply chain optimization, analytics, and ESG-related solutions, including carbon tracking and reporting capabilities.

The collaboration further advances ESG and sustainable development, with joint initiatives covering carbon footprint tracking and reporting platforms, energy optimization and renewable energy integration, and direct support for Amata's sustainability commitments and Net Zero roadmap.

Both companies will also focus on academic programs to support talent development. Leveraging FPT’s integrated education system, they will develop potential training courses and vocational programs within the Amata industrial park ecosystem, equipping the workforce with skills in digital manufacturing and smart factory operations, and supporting the establishment of certificate-granting centers across Amata's industrial parks.

To enable effective implementation, FPT will leverage its AI-first approach, underpinned by the FleziPT end-to-end AI platform, a global workforce of more than 30,000 AI-augmented engineers, AI Factories across Vietnam and Japan, and strategic collaborations with leading global AI partners. This ecosystem is further enhanced by FPT’s CASAN framework, a five-level AI transformation model spanning Curious, Augmented, Standard, Automatic, and Native stages, which are designed to help enterprises transition from isolated AI initiatives to a structured, enterprise-wide adoption with clear, measurable business impact.

“The development of modern industrial parks is increasingly shifting toward integrated ecosystems powered by artificial intelligence and automation, where operations are not only connected but continuously optimized through data and intelligent systems. This transformation marks a move beyond traditional digitalization toward AI-driven industrial environments. With our comprehensive AI capabilities and AI-first strategy, FPT is well-positioned to partner with Amata to stay ahead of this trend, translating AI transformation into tangible outcomes. By embedding AI across infrastructure, platforms, and operations, FPT will support Amata in building scalable, future-ready industrial ecosystems that deliver measurable efficiency, sustainability, and long-term value,“ said Levi Nguyen, Chief Executive Officer of FPT Thailand and FPT Taiwan, FPT Corporation.

“This partnership reflects Amata’s commitment to shaping the next generation of industrial development through stronger digital capabilities, smarter infrastructure, and closer collaboration with trusted technology partners like FPT Corporation. This vision aligns closely with Amata Group’s overarching objective of building smart, sustainable industrial cities through high-quality infrastructure and strategic alliances,” said Mrs. Somhatai Panichewa, Chief Executive Officer of Amata VN Public Company Limited.

FPT has built a strong presence across the Asia Pacific, supporting more than 500 enterprises in modernizing operations and accelerating digital transformation, with clients and partners including Unilever, Central Group, AIA, LMG, Prudential, KBTG, SCB, SCG, KKP, TTB, FWD, Honda, Panasonic, Mitsubishi, Hitachi, Microsoft, and Sunline. Thailand is one of FPT's key markets in the region, where the company partners with enterprises across banking and finance, insurance, retail, automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and utilities, consumer goods, and aviation. As a co-founder of the Vietnam–Thailand Chamber of Commerce (VietCham Thailand), FPT will continue to drive technological collaboration between the two nations in high-potential sectors.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam’s position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

About Amata

Amata Corporation Public Company Limited is a top Thai industrial estate developer and operator, with an integrated business platform spanning industrial land development, utilities, infrastructure, and smart city services in Thailand and overseas markets.

Guided by its “ALL WIN” philosophy, the company focuses on creating long-term shared value for investors, communities, government partners, and the environment while advancing smart, sustainable industrial cities.

Across the Amata Group portfolio, there are currently 13 industrial city projects, including those under development, in Thailand, Vietnam, and Laos. Together, these projects span more than 150 square kilometers and host over 1,600 factory and commercial outlets, supporting employment for more than 350,000 people.