Pursuit Reveals Hotel Whitefish, the Next Chapter of Grouse Mountain Lodge

WHITEFISH, Mont.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pursuit today unveiled Hotel Whitefish, a significant, multi-million-dollar reinvestment in Grouse Mountain Lodge that will introduce a refreshed stay, event and gathering experience in one of Montana's best-known mountain destinations. This project is part of Pursuit's broader plan to deploy more than $300 million into growth projects across its portfolio by 2030. Rolling out in phases, the transformation includes 72 refreshed South Wing guestrooms now open, pool and hot tub upgrades arriving this summer, a new 8,250-square-foot Event Pavilion opening in Fall 2026, and reimagined dining, shared spaces and additional guest rooms as part of the full Hotel Whitefish launch in Summer 2027.

The first chapter of the transformation is already underway. The renovated South Wing guestrooms include a new bridal suite and larger suites designed for weddings, celebrations, family travel and extended stays. Pool, sauna and hot tub enhancements are expected this summer, giving guests an early look at the elevated experience while the 144-room property continues to welcome visitors as Grouse Mountain Lodge during the phased transition.

“For more than 40 years, this property has welcomed visitors to Whitefish and supported the local tourism economy,” said Gary Rodgers, Chief Operating Officer, Pacific Northwest, Pursuit. “Hotel Whitefish reflects our confidence in the future of this community. This investment allows us to create a stronger year-round destination experience, support local jobs and businesses, and ensure this property continues serving both visitors and residents for decades to come.”

The investment reflects continued growth in demand for year-round mountain destinations and expanding interest in weddings, events and group travel in the Whitefish market. By expanding the property’s ability to host visitors throughout the year, Hotel Whitefish is expected to support local employment, attract new group and event business, and generate additional visitor spending that benefits businesses across the community.

A new 8,250-square-foot event center is under construction and will open in September 2026, creating a dedicated venue for weddings, celebrations, meetings and community gatherings in Whitefish. The space will accommodate up to 250 guests for banquets, 300 in theater style and 350 for standing receptions, and will be complemented by an outdoor ceremony site, existing conference rooms and additional flexible event spaces. This brings the total event space to 16,800 square feet across the property.

“This property has long been a place where people come together in Whitefish, whether for a weekend away, a wedding, a celebration or a community event,” said Rob Spence, Vice President and General Manager, Glacier Park Collection, Pursuit. “Hotel Whitefish is about carrying that role forward with enhanced guestrooms and shared spaces, a dedicated new event venue, and more ways for both visitors and locals to gather here for years to come.”

Beyond the guestrooms and event center, future phases of the transformation will introduce reimagined arrival and social spaces across the property, including a new lobby experience, restaurant and café concepts, updated conference areas, and additional guest-facing spaces designed to bring more of Whitefish’s energy, warmth and four-season spirit into every stay. The full Hotel Whitefish experience is targeted to launch in Summer 2027.

The transformation is being designed and delivered in partnership with local and regional teams, including Kalispell-based design firm Cushing Terrell, Montana’s Martel Construction and Frank Architecture & Interiors. Inspired by Montana’s landscape, the design pairs natural materials, warm textures and modern lodge influence to create a guest experience that feels distinctly Whitefish.

Tourism remains a key economic driver for Whitefish and the Flathead Valley, supporting local businesses, jobs and community services. Hotel Whitefish is designed to help meet growing visitor demand while creating new opportunities for events, celebrations and gatherings that bring visitors into the community throughout the year.

Pursuit, formerly known as Glacier Park Inc., has been part of Montana for more than 60 years. Hotel Whitefish represents the next chapter of that long-standing commitment: a reinvestment in a familiar place, designed to stay rooted in Whitefish while creating a stronger hotel, event and gathering experience for the future. As the transformation unfolds, the property will continue to serve as a gathering place for both visitors and the Whitefish community. The property remains open and continues to welcome guests as Grouse Mountain Lodge throughout the transition.

Renderings and approved imagery can be accessed here.

About Pursuit

Pursuit Attractions and Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE: PRSU) is an attractions and hospitality company that owns and operates a collection of inspiring and unforgettable experiences in iconic destinations in the United States, Canada, Iceland, and Costa Rica. Pursuit’s elevated hospitality experiences include world-class point-of-interest attractions and distinctive lodges, along with integrated restaurants, retail and transportation that enable visitors to discover and connect with stunning national parks and renowned global travel locations. For more information, visit pursuit.com.