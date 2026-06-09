Inceptia Expands Access to Student Success Solutions Through E&I Cooperative Services

LINCOLN, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Inceptia, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students and institutions succeed, announced that its solutions are now available through E&I Cooperative Services, making it easier for colleges and universities to access proven services that support student success while reducing procurement complexity.

"For nearly 40 years, Inceptia has been committed to helping institutions support student success while navigating operational challenges." Share

Higher education institutions continue to face increasing pressure to improve enrollment, persistence, completion and financial wellness outcomes while navigating staffing constraints, evolving regulations and changing student needs. Through its relationship with E&I Cooperative Services, Inceptia is helping institutions more quickly implement solutions designed to support students throughout their educational journey while improving operational efficiency.

"For nearly 40 years, Inceptia has been committed to helping institutions support student success while navigating operational challenges," said David Macoubrie, president and CEO of Inceptia. "Our relationship with E&I helps make those solutions more accessible so institutions can focus less on procurement hurdles and more on serving students."

"Higher education institutions are seeking partners that can help them navigate evolving student and operational challenges while making the most of limited resources," said Eric Frank, CEO of E&I Cooperative Services. "Through this agreement with Inceptia, we’re expanding access to proven, student-centered solutions while removing barriers to adoption – so our members can move faster on key student success initiatives."

Inceptia's solutions help institutions engage students at critical moments throughout the student lifecycle, from enrollment and financial aid administration to financial wellness and student loan repayment. By combining personalized outreach, technology and experienced support, Inceptia helps institutions strengthen student engagement, streamline processes and reduce administrative burden.

Solutions available through E&I include:

Enrollment support and student outreach services designed to help institutions engage prospective, returning and stop-out students.

Financial aid verification and compliance solutions that simplify documentation collection, review and identity verification processes.

Institutional balance outreach services that help students understand and resolve financial barriers that may impact persistence and re-enrollment.

Repayment and financial wellness solutions that support borrowers as they navigate student loan repayment responsibilities.

"Student and operational success are interconnected," said Macoubrie. "When institutions can communicate more effectively, streamline administrative processes and provide right-time targeted support, students benefit, and staff can focus their efforts where they matter most."

E&I Cooperative Services is the only member-owned, nonprofit sourcing cooperative focused exclusively on education. Through competitively solicited contracts, E&I helps educational institutions streamline the procurement process while maintaining compliance and maximizing value.

To learn more about Inceptia's solutions available through E&I Cooperative Services, visit our solutions microsite or contact us Talktous@Inceptia.org.

About Inceptia

Inceptia is a nonprofit organization committed to helping students and institutions for nearly 40 years. Inceptia has provided higher education with solutions that simplify financial aid processes, improve student engagement, support enrollment efforts and promote financial wellness. Through a combination of technology, outreach and counseling, Inceptia helps institutions strengthen student success while reducing administrative burden. Visit inceptia.org.

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member‑owned, non‑profit procurement cooperative exclusively focused on serving higher education and K‑12 institutions. E&I delivers unsurpassed value and an exceptional experience to its members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts with industry‑leading suppliers and innovative sourcing solutions. The Cooperative empowers its members to make informed, analytics‑driven decisions to capture more spending and optimize their education dollars. Rooted in a strong, member-driven community, E&I fosters collaboration, shared expertise, and collective impact across the education sector, helping institutions advance their missions through cooperative purchasing. For more information, visit eandi.org.