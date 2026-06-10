Produce Coalition for USMCA Launches to Protect Fresh Produce Affordability and Tariff-Free Agriculture Trade

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Produce Coalition for USMCA announces its official launch today to advocate for continued consumer access to affordable fresh produce and tariff-free trade of all agricultural products under USMCA. In a statement released today, the group said:

The Produce Coalition for USMCA announces its official launch today to advocate for continued consumer access to consumer access to affordable fresh produce, and tariff-free trade of all agricultural products under USMCA. Share

“Our organization represents a broad alliance of produce companies that grow, pack, ship, distribute, and sell fresh produce in the United States. The Produce Coalition for USMCA is committed to highlighting the critical role of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) in maintaining food security and affordable grocery prices for consumers. We support an integrated North American produce supply chain that ensures a reliable, year-round supply of healthy, affordable, fresh fruits and vegetables for American consumers. By fostering seamless cross-border trade and collaboration, the USMCA helps keep grocery shelves stocked, supports agricultural jobs, and contributes to a safer, stronger, and more prosperous America.”

As the USMCA Parties continue their required six-year joint review, the Coalition will be working to highlight the importance of the agreement to U.S. agriculture and consumers. Under USMCA, an integrated North American supply chain ensures that our industry can provide a year-round, affordable supply of highly perishable goods to households in all 50 states.

Tariff reductions that took place in NAFTA and USMCA lowered food prices enough to save the average household roughly $700 per year on grocery prices, according to a recent study by Purdue University. These findings clearly show the importance of maintaining the current market access under USMCA. In addition to making fresh produce more affordable for Americans, the robust structure of the agreement also is essential for advancing science-based decision making and addressing any trade disputes before they become trade barriers, all of which contribute to U.S. food security.

About the Produce Coalition for USMCA

The Produce Coalition for USMCA is a broad alliance of produce companies that grow, pack, ship, distribute, and sell fresh produce in the United States. The Coalition is committed to highlighting the critical role of the USMCA in maintaining food security by delivering affordable grocery prices for consumers, and tariff-free agricultural trade across the U.S., Mexico, and Canada. We are dedicated to ensuring a reliable, affordable, year-round supply of fresh produce across the U.S.

Steering Committee Members:

Driscoll’s

JV Smith Companies

Mastronardi Produce USA

Mission Produce

Nature Fresh Farms

NatureSweet

Red Sun Farms

Taylor Farms