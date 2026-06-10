MN8 Energy Delivers 260 MW of Solar to Microsoft Across Two U.S. Power Markets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MN8 Energy LLC (MN8), a leading independent power producer in the United States, today announced the commercial operation of two utility-scale solar projects totaling 260 megawatts (MWac) of capacity under long-term power purchase agreements with Microsoft. Long Point Solar, a 120 MW project in Brazoria County, Texas, and American Beech, a 140 MW project in Halifax County, North Carolina, are both fully online.

As digital infrastructure scales across the U.S., energy solutions must scale with it. These projects deliver new capacity to two critical power markets while helping Microsoft achieve their energy goals. --Moe Hanifi, SVP, Head of Revenue and Commodities Share

Long Point delivers new solar generation into the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) Houston load zone, one of the fastest-growing regions on the Texas grid. American Beech provides solar power to PJM Interconnection (PJM), supporting a market experiencing rapid infrastructure growth.

“As digital infrastructure scales across the U.S., energy solutions must scale with it,” said Moe Hanifi, Senior Vice President and Head of Revenue and Commodities at MN8 Energy. “These projects deliver new solar capacity into two critical power markets and highlight MN8’s role as a partner to Microsoft in meeting their sustainability goals.”

Completion of both projects underscores MN8’s track record of delivering contracted solar solutions for Microsoft and demonstrates the Company’s ability to originate, build, and operate at the speed and scale required by hyperscale energy customers.

Long Point and American Beech will bring millions of dollars to local governments through tax payments, ensuring schools, road maintenance and other critical local services are well-funded. The two projects each created more than 300 construction jobs and nearly a dozen permanent positions. MN8 has also contracted a locally based provider for long-term maintenance and vegetation management at Long Point.

About MN8

MN8 Energy is one of the largest independent solar and energy storage producers in the United States, partnering with enterprise customers to deliver the clean energy solutions needed for an electrified, decarbonized future. The company owns approximately 4 gigawatts of operational and under-construction solar capacity, 1.5 gigawatt-hours of battery energy storage, and more than 40 high-power EV charging stations across 10 states. MN8 is headquartered in New York, with offices in South Florida, Dallas and Madrid. Learn more at MN8.com.