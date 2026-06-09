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Decagon Introduces Duet Autopilot, the First Verified Self-Improving AI Agent for Customer Experience

Decagon introduces Duet Autopilot, a new standard for enterprise AI that gets measurably better over time, while keeping builders in control of every change.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Decagon, the leader in conversational AI agents for concierge customer experiences, today announced Duet Autopilot, the first agent to deliver automatic and verifiable self-improvement for CX agents.

"Autopilot is a shift from building agents by hand to managing agents that improve themselves," said Alan Yiu, VP of Product at Decagon.

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To measure Autopilot’s efficacy, Decagon also built DuetBench, the industry's first benchmark for evaluating agent self-improvement end-to-end. Against it, Duet Autopilot passed 93% of diagnostic tasks, exceeding the average human score.

"Autopilot is a shift from building agents by hand to managing agents that improve themselves," said Alan Yiu, VP of Product at Decagon. "Teams set the direction and review the work; Autopilot handles the diagnosing, testing, and editing that used to consume their week. Every fix compounds, which ultimately empowers businesses to provide their customers with a 24/7 AI concierge that gets measurably better with every interaction."

Closing the loop on agent improvement

Until now, improving an AI agent has been bottlenecked by manual work. As customer signals accumulate, teams must interpret feedback, decide on changes, test them, and ship improvements by hand. Too many cycles go into identifying and prioritizing high-impact updates, and even then, manual effort caps how much gets done. Duet Autopilot removes that constraint by acting on the full breadth of production signals.

Duet Autopilot delivers three core capabilities that work together as a continuous loop:

  • Automated agent improvement: Autopilot continuously translates production signals into proposed updates, acting on opportunities ranging from highest priority to small adjustments.
  • Self-validation: Every proposed change is tested against the original conversation that surfaced the issue, regression tests, and a curated golden set representing real customer personas and intents. If a change doesn’t pass those tests, Autopilot keeps iterating until it does.
  • Enterprise governance: Teams set guidance up front using brand voice, writing standards, policy preferences, and off-limits rules. Every change surfaces as a versioned update with the issues found, validation results, and exact diffs, requiring human approval before going live.

Because Autopilot is itself a Decagon agent, it is subject to its own improvement loop. Every reviewer correction and successful outcome feeds back into how it operates, so each cycle produces higher-quality updates than the last. This way, agent performance improves not at a fixed rate, but exponentially.

Proven in the field, formalized in the benchmark

Duet Autopilot is being validated with a cohort of enterprise customers and design partners across financial services, retail, and consumer technology, who are measuring its impact on resolution rates, escalation rates, and coverage.

“At our scale, manually reviewing conversations for errors isn't an option,” said Matt McCollum, senior manager of customer experience at Opendoor. “Decagon Autopilot frees our team to focus on decisions rather than digging through logs. It surfaces what changed, what was considered, and why. That transparency is what makes AI actually trustworthy in production.”

Furthermore, DuetBench fills a gap in how conversational AI agents are evaluated. Existing benchmarks measure whether an agent can resolve a fixed set of issues, but they don’t yet measure the improvement loop. By contrast, DuetBench measures whether Autopilot can make verifiable agent improvements, rather than producing plausible-looking changes.

Duet Autopilot is available to Decagon customers beginning today. To see how Autopilot can accelerate agent outcomes, visit decagon.ai/blog/autopilot.

About Decagon

Decagon is the leading conversational AI platform empowering every brand to deliver an AI concierge for every customer. Our technology helps enterprises like Avis Budget Group, Chime, Oura Health, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, and Hunter Douglas deploy AI agents that power personalized, deeply satisfying interactions across voice, chat, email, SMS, and every other channel.

Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City, London, Sydney, and Toronto, we’re proud to be backed by world-class investors who share our vision to help every business create the concierge experiences their customers deserve. To learn more, please visit www.decagon.ai.

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Emilie Cole
Decagon Communications
emilie.cole@decagon.ai

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Contacts

Emilie Cole
Decagon Communications
emilie.cole@decagon.ai

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