Braid and Koard Partner to Expand Modern In-Person Payments for Financial Institutions and Fintech Programs

SANTA CLARA, Calif. & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Braid FI, the payments infrastructure platform helping financial institutions build and operate modern payment programs, today announced that it has signed an agreement with Koard to power tap to pay on phone across the Braid ecosystem.

Braid FI is focused on helping community banks and financial institutions launch modern payments capabilities through infrastructure they own and control. Its platform supports digital onboarding, ledger, virtual accounts, ACH, wire, FedNow, RTP, and card issuing, with a deployment model designed around dedicated bank-controlled infrastructure rather than middleware or banking-as-a-service.

Through this partnership, Braid FI will be able to extend that foundation into in-person payments, giving financial institutions and the fintech programs they support a path to launch tap to pay on phone through a flexible, modern acceptance layer.

“Braid was built to help financial institutions take greater control of the infrastructure behind modern payment programs,” said Randy San Nicolas, CEO of Braid FI. “Partnering with Koard allows us to expand that vision into in-person acceptance with a solution that aligns with our institution-first approach.”

“Koard helps platforms, PSPs, and financial institutions launch modern in-person payment experiences without having to build the entire acceptance stack from scratch,” said Sesie Bonsi, Co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Koard. “Braid has built a strong foundation for bank-controlled payment innovation, and we’re excited to help extend that into tap to pay on phone.”

The partnership brings together Braid FI’s bank-centric payments infrastructure and Koard’s developer-first in-person acceptance technology to support financial institutions seeking a more complete, modern payments offering across both money movement and point-of-sale acceptance.

About Braid FI

Braid FI is a payments infrastructure platform built to help financial institutions transform into modern digital payment businesses. The company supports capabilities including digital onboarding, ledger, virtual accounts, ACH, Fedwire, FedNow, RTP, and card issuing, and emphasizes a dedicated deployment model that gives banks ownership and control over the underlying infrastructure.

About Koard

Koard provides developer-first infrastructure for in-person payments, enabling partners to launch modern acceptance experiences through a streamlined integration model. Koard helps platforms, PSPs, and financial institutions bring tap to pay on phone to market faster through flexible, scalable infrastructure.