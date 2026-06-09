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Conti Federal Awarded Johnson Space Center Multiple Award Construction Contract by NASA

Contract provides upgrades to mission critical facilities to support future space exploration

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conti Federal Services, LLC, a leading federal construction and design-build firm, has been named an awardee on a $300M Johnson Space Center Multiple Award Construction Contract (JMACC) by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Johnson Space Center (JSC) in Houston, Texas.

"Johnson Space Center has long been at the forefront of technological innovation and scientific advancement, helping shape the future of human space exploration," said Pete Ceribelli, Chief Executive Officer of Conti Federal.

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The three-year JMACC contract serves as a flexible contracting vehicle to support the evolving infrastructure requirements of the Johnson Space Center campus and White Sands Test Facility. Task orders issued under the contract will enable the rapid execution of facility improvements, utility upgrades, equipment installations, and other mission support projects critical to NASA's operations.

"Johnson Space Center has long been at the forefront of technological innovation and scientific advancement, helping shape the future of human space exploration," said Pete Ceribelli, Chief Executive Officer of Conti Federal. "We are honored to support NASA's mission and bring our experience delivering complex federal infrastructure projects under accelerated schedules to help maintain and modernize the facilities that support astronaut training, engineering development, and mission readiness."

For more than 60 years, NASA’s Johnson Space Center has served as the nation’s premier hub for human spaceflight. Established in 1961 as the Manned Spacecraft Center and later renamed in honor of the late President, Lyndon B. Johnson, the 1,620-acre campus is home to Mission Control and serves as the operational center for the United States’ human spaceflight programs.

Under the JMACC contract, Conti Federal will leverage its extensive experience delivering mission-critical facilities, complex infrastructure improvements, and accelerated construction projects for federal agencies worldwide. The company is already performing infrastructure upgrade work to a variety of federal agencies and facilities across the globe under 17 multiple award contracting vehicles including the $15B NAVFAC INDO Pacific DBMACC, the $495M BENELUX DE MATOC, and the $495M USACE Honolulu MATOC. The contract is active through 2029.

For more information about Conti Federal’s project portfolio, visit www.contifederal.com/projects.

About Conti Federal Services

Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and design-build company with roots dating back to 1906. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, specializing in military and secure construction, critical infrastructure, environmental remediation, and disaster response and recovery. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to its core values of safety, integrity, and compliance. To learn more, visit www.contifederal.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:
Heather Dorner
Marketing Manager
hdorner@contifederal.com
(848) 319-1910

Industry:

Conti Federal Services, LLC

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Contacts

Media Contact:
Heather Dorner
Marketing Manager
hdorner@contifederal.com
(848) 319-1910

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