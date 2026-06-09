Duetti Expands Funding Offerings for Independent Artists With Two New Programs

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Duetti Inc. (“Duetti” or the “Company”), the music company that partners with independent artists and songwriters to buy, manage, and market their catalogs, announces today a significant expansion of its funding offering. Artists can now sell their master recording tracks, or parts thereof, in as little as six months after release - substantially earlier than the company’s prior two-year threshold. Duetti is also launching its new Remix Program, which allows independent artists to create remixes, covers, and other derivative works from Duetti’s 30,000-track catalog (across both masters and compositions). In return, artists can receive upfront cash compensation, ongoing royalty % share, 0% distribution fees, and dedicated marketing support.

UNLOCKING VALUE, EARLIER THAN EVER

Duetti is leveraging its proprietary AI-driven predictive models to materially lower the master acquisition age threshold from two years to six months following the initial commercial release. Duetti has already partnered with over 200 artists, including Rx Papi, Jesse Barrera, and Ingrid Contreras, on tracks less than two years old, and is now expanding the availability of this option to a much broader set of artists globally. Viola Credit is providing Duetti with financing for this purpose, as part of its existing $75M credit facility.

“Traditional models in the music industry have not kept pace with the needs of independent artists, particularly at the earlier stages of their careers,” said Lior Tibon, CEO and Co-Founder of Duetti. “We’re excited to be the first music company to support young catalog acquisitions at scale, including tracks as young as six months old, enabling artists to ‘put fuel on the fire’ at a critical inflection point in their careers.”

Duetti offers flexible, transparent deal structures that enable artists to sell entire catalogs, individual tracks, or parts thereof, depending on their goals. At this critical stage of an artist’s career, Duetti will pair a catalog deal with extensive marketing support to build momentum and reach a broader audience.

Duetti has rapidly expanded its global footprint, partnering with more than 1,100 artists and songwriters across 40+ countries to acquire and manage portions of their music catalogs. The Company’s decision to expand into earlier-stage acquisitions and innovative marketing strategies is designed to help independent artists accelerate their momentum at critical points in their careers.

“Being independent means you’re constantly balancing the creative and business sides of the industry,” said New York-based rapper, Rx Papi. “I no longer have to wait years to see returns. By partnering with Duetti, I can take a track that’s already connecting with audiences and quickly double down on it, investing in promotion, new versions, and reaching new audiences.”

EMPOWERING CREATIVE COLLABORATION

Duetti’s Remix Program pairs artists and producers with tracks from Duetti's catalog of over 30,000 songs to create remixes, covers, and other derivative works. Participants can earn from day one, benefiting from clear, creator-friendly terms. Streamlining the artist experience, Duetti manages the end-to-end process, from delivering stems to providing creative feedback and securing approvals from the original artist.

“We’re creating the fastest, simplest remix process in the industry. By using deep AI insights and analytics, we’re able to identify the right remixing artist and pair them with a globally rich catalog built for reinterpretation - all while ensuring collaborations are fully authorized and artist-approved,” notes Elliot Baumohl, Duetti’s Head of Music Growth. "Fueling the indie ecosystem with new ways to unlock growth and monetization opportunities remains a top priority for Duetti.”

While piloting the program, Duetti released 200 remixes and derivative works featuring over 100 artists across genres, including rap, baile funk, and house music, across North America, Europe, and Latin America. Notable collaborators include Satin Jackets, Zai1k, Kowloon, MC Leleto, Robbe, David Hugo, Cody Currie, Lui Joseph, and BLESSED MANE. Duetti plans to scale the program into genres such as phonk, dancehall, and reggaeton, and deepen its footprint in key markets outside the US, including Germany, France, and Latin America.

“For artists like me, it’s rare to find a partner that genuinely empowers creativity while also making the business side sustainable,” said rising hip-hop performer Zai1k. “The upfront support, marketing assistance, and seamless process give artists the confidence to focus entirely on the creative side, knowing Duetti is helping make the opportunity possible from start to finish.”

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About Duetti

Duetti is the music company that partners with independent artists and songwriters to buy, manage, and market their catalogs. Founded in 2022 by CEO Lior Tibon and COO Christopher Nolte, Duetti provides capital and operational support to help creators monetize, manage, and grow their music catalogs.

Through flexible deal structures, Duetti works with a broad range of artists and songwriters, supporting them with catalog management, marketing services and production of remixes and derivative works. Since its founding, Duetti has partnered with more than 1,100 creators across over 40 countries.

Duetti is backed by The Raine Group, Flexpoint Ford, Nyca Partners, Viola Ventures, and Roc Nation, and has raised more than $635 million to date through a combination of equity and debt financing.