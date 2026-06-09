Way Adds Over 1,200 Locations to Its Service Network with Take 5 Oil Change Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Way, the leading digital platform helping drivers access automotive services more conveniently, announced a new partnership with Take 5 Oil Change, a Driven Brands Inc. company, to bring Take 5’s fast and simple maintenance services to customers nationwide.

Through the partnership, drivers can claim their offers at participating Take 5 locations through Way.com and the Way app and receive services at fleet level discounts, giving them an expansive network for their routine vehicle maintenance.

Take 5 Oil Change is known for its popular stay-in-your-car service model, where skilled teams typically complete service in about 10 minutes. Services available through the partnership include oil changes, air filter replacements, windshield wiper blade replacement, coolant exchange, as well as complimentary fluid top-offs and tire pressure checks.

This partnership supports Way’s continued expansion in repair and maintenance and adds a significant scale to its growing nationwide network. It also helps Take 5 reach more drivers looking for trusted, digital-first options.

“Consumers today want speed, transparency, and convenience when it comes to vehicle service,” said Tim Austin, President of Take 5 Oil Change. “Take 5 has built a strong reputation for fast, high-impact service, and we’re excited to make that offering more accessible to millions of drivers through Way. This partnership is another important step in expanding our service network across the country.”

By combining Way’s extensive consumer reach and seamless experience with Take 5’s national footprint and service model, the partnership is designed to create value for both drivers and service locations. Customers benefit from an easier way to discover and have services completed at a discount, while Take 5 gains increased visibility, transactional volume, and access to new customer demand.

“Take 5 is a trusted national brand that aligns well with what customers want most from maintenance services: speed, convenience, and a reliable experience,” said Arnold Gold, EVP of Auto Repair at Way. “We’re proud to bring Take 5 locations to the Way platform and give drivers a simple way to complete service and save every day.”

Drivers can search for a Take 5 location by visiting Way’s Auto Repair page. Shops interested in joining Way’s network can also sign up by completing this form.

About Way.com

Way.com is the leading software and tech-enabled services platform for auto ownership, trusted by over 10 million vehicle owners and service operators across the U.S. As the leading auto services platform, Way delivers a seamless, tech-powered experience and enables enterprises and consumers to protect their vehicles and finances with the best rates, cashback, and savings, bringing true peace of mind to every stage of car ownership.

We proudly partner with a wide range of industries from finance and automotive to service sectors, including credit unions, banks, FinTech companies, F&I distributors, OEMs, digital disruptors, employers, parking operators, roadside providers, car washes, and auto repair shops. Together, we create new revenue streams, expand market reach, and deliver exceptional value to enterprises and consumers.

About Take 5 Oil Change

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.