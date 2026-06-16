Forescout Joins OT-ISAC to Advance OT Security and Intelligence Sharing for Critical Infrastructure

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forescout Technologies, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced it has joined the Operational Technology Information Sharing and Analysis Center (OT-ISAC), a global community focused on securing operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) through intelligence sharing and collective defense. OT-ISAC connects operators, governments, and partners to translate raw threat signals into actionable decisions that protect critical operations. Forescout has been collaborating with OT-ISAC for several years, and as an official member, will continue to contribute threat intelligence from Forescout Research – Vedere Labs and collaborate with industry leaders.

“Forescout is proud to be a truly global contributor to ISAC communities, helping drive cyber resilience across critical infrastructure,” said Christina Hoefer, VP of OT and IoT Strategy at Forescout. “As a founding member of the European Energy ISAC and a member of the Electricity ISAC in North America, the OT-ISAC, and the Health ISAC, we bring a broad, cross-sector perspective on evolving threats worldwide. In an increasingly interconnected world, security and resilience can only be achieved through collaboration, intelligence sharing, and trusted partnerships.”

OT-ISAC offers members early visibility into emerging OT/ICS threats, detection techniques, and coordinated response strategies. Forescout’s participation builds on its deep expertise in OT security, ICS visibility, secure remote access, and automated network segmentation, enabling organizations to identify and secure assets, limit lateral movement, and apply compensating controls to reduce risk across complex IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments.

Forescout will contribute research-driven threat intelligence to the OT-ISAC community, helping members turn shared insights into stronger, more coordinated defenses across critical infrastructure sectors.

Forescout will be onsite at the ICS/SCADA Cybersecurity Symposium, June 16-18 in Chicago. Sai Molige, Senior Manager of Threat Hunting at Forescout, is presenting on June 16 and 17. See the full conference agenda for details on Molige’s sessions.

Forescout is also attending the Operational Technology Cybersecurity Expert Panel Forum 2026 (OTCEP) in Singapore from July 22-23, organized by the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore (CSA). Daniel dos Santos, VP of Research at Forescout, is presenting, “Honeypots for Threat Intelligence: Detecting and Mitigating Emerging Threats” on July 23 during the event.

Visit www.forescout.com to learn more about how Forescout can help safeguard critical infrastructure from cyber-physical attacks.

About Forescout

For over 25 years, organizations and governments worldwide have trusted Forescout to secure their networks. From pioneering Network Access Control (NAC) to delivering Universal Zero Trust Network Access (UZTNA), Forescout leads the evolution of enterprise network security across IT, OT, IoT, and IoMT environments. The Forescout 4D Platform™ delivers comprehensive asset intelligence, continuous risk assessment, and dynamic control, over all managed and unmanaged assets, enhanced by the proprietary threat intelligence research of Vedere Labs. Leveraging agentic AI workflows with human-in-the-loop actions, Forescout continuously analyzes threats, orchestrates response, and integrates seamlessly with 180+ security and IT products.