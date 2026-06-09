Trinity Services and Common Energy Deliver Electricity Savings to Residents with Disabilities

CHICAGO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trinity Services and Common Energy today announced a partnership to support five community solar projects across the greater Chicago area. Trinity Services is a nonprofit organization serving over 6,800 adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities and mental health needs. Common Energy is a leading clean energy advisor and community solar provider with over 950 megawatts of projects under management. Through this collaboration, Trinity will generate long-term energy savings across the residential and community facilities where its clients live and receive services.

Trinity’s residential units will save 20% of the credit value they receive for 20 years — meaningful, long-term relief for a nonprofit whose resources are dedicated to the people it serves. Share

Over 120 Trinity Services locations will subscribe to the community solar projects and receive monthly credits on their electricity bills. Trinity’s residential units will save 20% of the credit value they receive for 20 years — meaningful, long-term relief for a nonprofit whose resources are dedicated to the people it serves.

The projects supported in this partnership have a combined capacity of 16 megawatts and will generate approximately 20.7 million kilowatt hours of clean electricity per year, offsetting fossil fuel generation and lowering carbon emissions in the community. Over the life of the program, the projects are expected to avoid over 563 million pounds of carbon emissions.

Community solar programs enable commercial, nonprofit, and residential ratepayers to subscribe to a local solar farm and receive credits on their utility bills — with no cost to enroll. By participating in these five projects in the ComEd service area, Trinity Services helps enable new, local renewable energy development while securing durable energy savings that can be reinvested directly into its mission.

"For Trinity Services, these energy savings are meaningful because they can go toward supporting the people who depend on us. Community solar gives us the opportunity to reduce our operating costs for decades while doing right by the environment and our communities. We're proud to partner with Common Energy on this initiative," said Bob Taylor, CFO, Trinity Services.

"Common Energy is proud to partner with Trinity Services on these important projects," said Richard Keiser, CEO of Common Energy. "Savings generated by community solar can now be used to support and expand services to those with disabilities across Illinois. Common Energy would also like to acknowledge and thank Commonwealth Edison, Energy Solutions, and the Illinois Power Agency for their support of the Illinois Shines Program.”

About Trinity Services Trinity Services, Inc., founded in 1950, is a nonprofit, nonsectarian organization that provides the highest quality person-directed services and supports to people with developmental disabilities and mental health needs so that they may flourish and live full and abundant lives. Trinity serves more than 6,800 adults and children who have intellectual and developmental disabilities or mental health needs. Trinity’s mission to help people flourish is at the heart of all it offers, including residential services, numerous community day services, employment services, a school, therapeutic horseback riding, respite services, a recreation center, a range of therapeutic services, and more. For more information, visit www.trinityservices.org.

About Common Energy Common Energy is a leading clean energy advisor and community solar provider that services approximately 1GW of projects across the country. Common Energy’s programs enable businesses, households, and low-income families to support local clean energy projects, lower emissions in their communities, and save money on their electricity. To join a community solar project, enroll at www.commonenergy.us. Organizations interested in partnering with Common Energy, please email partners@commonenergy.us.