Worldcom Public Relations Group Continues Partnership Growth

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Worldcom Public Relations Group (Worldcom), the leading global partnership (Network) of independent public relations firms, announced today that it has voted two new firms into its global partnership: CARRALSIERRA in Mexico City and We Are DNA, Bristol, United Kingdom. Worldcom has welcomed 11 new agency partners in the last two years, continuing a strong blend of tenured partners and new agency partners.

“We are excited to add these two talented new firms to the Worldcom Partnership, expanding our reach and capabilities while deepening our experience regionally and globally,” said Bjorn Mogensen, (Paues Aberg, Stockholm, Sweden) and Worldcom’s Recruitment Chair.

CARRALSIERRA is an independent, partner-led strategic communications firm based in Mexico City, with more than 18 years of experience advising organizations on corporate and financial communications, reputation management, public relations, as well as critical issues and crisis advisory. The firm applies a strategic approach to communications to build reputation and support business growth, combining senior-level counsel with rigorous analysis and actionable insights to help clients navigate complex environments.

“Joining the Worldcom Public Relations Group allows us to reinforce capabilities and expand our reach advising clients -from Mexico to the world and vice versa- under a shared framework of standards, trust, and an independent vision,” said Magdalena Carral, Partner and President of CARRALSIERRA.

“This integration strengthens our ability to grow as a firm and to support our clients as they expand into new markets, ensuring they continue to be supported by trusted advisors who protect and enhance their reputation, combining technology-driven capabilities with the relationships that make their impact visible, supported by a global perspective, local knowledge, and strong on-the-ground execution,” added Martín Sierra, Deputy CEO.

DNA creates stronger brands and builds better businesses for their clients by helping them find, keep and engage the staff they need to be successful. They are thought and practice leaders in all things EVP, employer branding, candidate attraction and employee engagement. With in-house strategy, creative, digital and social media expertise, they work in close partnership with their clients to deliver incredible results.

“We’re so excited to become part of Worldcom where we can gain access to a global network for our clients. We’re looking forward to working collaboratively with the other partners, creating opportunities and sharing our subject matter expertise in the growing world of employer branding. We’re here to actively invest in the partnership and can’t wait to get started!” shared John Tarrant, Managing Partner of DNA.

Welcoming these agencies to The Worldcom Public Relations Group marks the completion of a rigorous Worldcom partner recruitment and vetting process. It ensures the compatibility of the agency applying for partnership, along with their ability to meet the standards of trust and collaboration that have defined Worldcom since its founding in 1988. As the newest partners, these agencies join a robust group of global partners who openly share knowledge and best practices, utilize the partnership to meet expanding client roles, and collaborate on new opportunities scaled to the local, regional, and global needs of any Worldcom partner, client or prospect.

About The Worldcom Public Relations Group

The Worldcom Public Relations Group is the world’s leading partnership of independently owned public relations firms, with 110 offices employing some 2,000 across 45 countries and six continents. In total, Worldcom partners reported combined revenue of $350 million last year from 4,500 clients. Established in 1988, the group was formed so that the strongest, most capable independent firms could deliver immediate impact and sustained value through the intelligent use of communications – wherever in the world a client needs support. Partners serve national, international, and multinational clients, while retaining the flexibility and client-service focus inherent in independent agencies. Through Worldcom, clients have on-demand access to in-depth communications expertise from professionals who understand the language, culture, and customs of the geographic areas in which they operate. Learn more about Worldcom at www.worldcomgroup.com or by calling 1-800-955-9675.