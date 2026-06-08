Teradyne Introduces Integrated Test Solution for AI and Data Center Devices in Collaboration with Tokyo Electron

NORTH READING, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER), a leading provider of automated test equipment and advanced robotics, today announced an integrated test cell solution supporting known good device (KGD) screening for devices used in AI and data center applications, developed in collaboration with Tokyo Electron (TEL™). The solution pairs Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus platform with TEL’s Prexa™ SDP (Singulated Device Prober) to provide fabless designers, foundries, and OSATs a production-ready path to high-quality device screening at multiple points in the advanced packaging flow.

TEL’s Prexa SDP, combined with Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus, gives customers a production-ready solution that covers singulated device testing with the thermal precision, power density, and digital performance that today’s AI and data center devices require. Share

As AI and data center device architectures increasingly adopt chiplet-based designs that integrate multiple die into a single 2.5D or 3D package, a single defective die can compromise the entire high-value package. Adding KGD screening is essential to protecting final yield, improving quality, and maximizing output.

The joint solution between Teradyne and TEL delivers a validated test cell designed to reduce integration risk for high-volume manufacturing. Within the test cell, Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus instruments coordinate with TEL’s Prexa SDP, which maintains device temperature and manages the high-power dissipation characteristics typical of leading-edge AI silicon.

Built on an open ecosystem architecture, the solution provides customers with flexibility across complementary probe cards, manipulators, and interface technologies, and can be integrated with other probers or testers as required.

“AI device innovation is moving at an unprecedented speed, and our customers need dependable screening at every stage of advanced packaging,” said Shannon Poulin, president of the Semiconductor Test Group at Teradyne. “TEL’s industry-leading Prexa SDP, combined with Teradyne’s UltraFLEXplus, gives customers a production-ready solution that covers singulated device testing with the thermal precision, power density, and digital performance that today’s AI and data center devices require.”

The commercially available solution, developed by Teradyne in collaboration with TEL, represents a significant advancement in meeting the rigorous demands of AI and data center device manufacturing. By combining Teradyne's UltraFLEXplus platform with TEL's industry-leading Prexa SDP prober, customers gain access to a robust, production-ready KGD screening solution that helps ensure advanced 2.5D and 3D packages achieve the reliability and performance required for next-generation AI and data center architectures.

To learn more about this integrated TEL and Teradyne solution, visit TEL at booth 613 and Teradyne at booth 513, at SWTest, June 8-10, 2026, at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California.

About Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) designs, develops, and manufactures automated test equipment and advanced robotics systems. Its test solutions for semiconductors and electronics products enable Teradyne's customers to consistently deliver on their quality standards. Its advanced robotics business includes collaborative robots and mobile robots that support manufacturing and warehouse operations for companies of all sizes. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

About Tokyo Electron

As a leading global company of innovative semiconductor production equipment, Tokyo Electron (TEL) engages in development, manufacturing, and sales in a wide range of product fields. All of TEL's semiconductor production equipment product lines maintain high market shares in their respective global segments. TEL provides outstanding products and services to customers through a global network in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Please visit https://www.tel.com/ for more information.