Smith + Howard Announces Significant Investment from TPG

ATLANTA & SAN FRANCISCO & FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Smith + Howard, a nationally recognized assurance, tax, advisory and wealth management firm, today announced that TPG, a leading global alternative asset management firm, has signed a definitive agreement to make a significant investment in Smith + Howard. TPG will invest in Smith + Howard through TPG Growth, the firm’s middle market and growth equity platform. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction marks the next phase of Smith + Howard's evolution into a scaled national professional services platform, following several years of sustained organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and investment in technology and core operations alongside Broad Sky Partners.

The firm now has approximately 800 professionals across Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. Smith + Howard has invested significantly in its operational infrastructure, technology capabilities, and talent platform, positioning the firm to scale nationally while delivering a high-touch client service model for all clients.

Smith + Howard has been recognized as one of the Fastest-Growing CPA Firms in the U.S. and continues to climb the Accounting Today Top 100 ranking. Following TPG’s investment, Smith + Howard will continue operating under its existing brand and leadership team. TPG’s investment will bolster Smith + Howard’s ongoing expansion through investments in operational infrastructure, technology, talent capabilities, enhanced client service offerings, and broader strategic growth initiatives. The partnership will also accelerate the firm's ongoing efforts to leverage AI integration to improve workflows, elevate the client experience, and create additional capacity for professionals as the firm continues to grow.

Sean Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Smith + Howard, said:

"We are incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished over the past several years and are grateful to Broad Sky for their partnership during a critical phase of our evolution. Through a combination of organic growth, strategic acquisitions, and continued investment in our capabilities, we have built a stronger, more diversified platform positioned to serve clients at every stage of growth. We’re excited to begin our next chapter with TPG. Their experience supporting high-growth professional services businesses, combined with their operational and technology expertise, makes them an ideal partner as we further invest in innovation and growing the firm.”

Max Wein, Business Unit Partner at TPG Growth, said:

"Smith + Howard has established itself as a highly respected firm, defined by strong client relationships, a partner-led culture, and consistent growth. The firm has demonstrated a clear ability to grow thoughtfully while maintaining the service quality and culture that underpin its success. Its approach to growth, particularly its early investments in technology and AI-enabled capabilities, aligns closely with our business-building model and value creation strategy. We are excited to partner with Sean and the team to build on that foundation and support the firm’s long-term growth strategy."

Tyler Zachem, Chief Executive Officer and Partner at Broad Sky Partners, said:

“It has been a privilege to work alongside Sean and the Smith + Howard team. Smith + Howard is emblematic of Broad Sky’s investment strategy; partnering with strong management teams in essential, high-growth professional services markets to build larger, more strategically differentiated platforms. Sean and the team executed at every level, and we are proud of this outcome and excited for what comes next.”

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

William Blair acted as lead financial advisor to Smith + Howard and Broad Sky Partners. Baird & Co. served as co-financial advisor to Smith + Howard and Broad Sky Partners. Morrison Cohen LLP served as legal counsel to Smith + Howard and Broad Sky Partners. Guggenheim Securities LLC served as financial advisor to TPG. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP served as legal counsel to TPG. Levenfeld Pearlstein LLC represented Smith + Howard management and its partners.

After the closing, Smith + Howard will continue to operate in an alternative practice structure in accordance with applicable professional standards, with Smith + Howard P.C., a licensed CPA firm, providing attest services and Smith + Howard Advisory LLC and its affiliates providing tax, advisory and other services.

About Smith + Howard

Smith + Howard is a nationally recognized assurance, tax and advisory firm serving clients across industries including construction, distribution, hospitality, manufacturing, nonprofit, real estate, technology, insurance captives and transportation and logistics. The firm delivers a full suite of services, ranging from audit, tax, international tax, transfer pricing, cyber risk compliance and SOC reporting. Through its Family of Companies, Smith + Howard also provides wealth management, sales and use tax, property tax, specialty tax services such as Cost Segregation Studies and R&D tax credit advisory, management consulting, human capital consulting, and executive search services, supporting businesses at every stage of growth.

About TPG

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $306 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

About Broad Sky Partners

Broad Sky Partners is a private equity firm that partners with leading middle market companies that provide essential services to business services end markets. The firm offers a differentiated approach to sector-focused, thematic investing and value creation. Its Portfolio Resource Group is dedicated to helping companies capitalize on growth opportunities. Broad Sky is based in New York City.