Gloo to Acquire Remaining Stake in Tech Talent Powerhouse Midwestern

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO), a leading technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem, announced a definitive agreement to acquire the remaining 20% stake of Midwestern Interactive, bringing the company’s total ownership to 100%. Midwestern is a prominent talent partner for the faith and flourishing ecosystem, helping organizations of all sizes find the talent solutions they need for new or existing technology initiatives.

“Bringing Midwestern fully under the Gloo umbrella is the natural next step in the longstanding collaboration between our companies. Our relationship has been built on shared values and demonstrated results, and we see this as unlocking even deeper alignment across strategy, product and execution,” said Scott Beck, CEO of Gloo. “As we look toward serving the global faith and flourishing ecosystem through applied AI and forward deployed engineering, Midwestern is expected to be central to how we scale.”

Midwestern brings Fortune 500 caliber technical expertise into the faith and flourishing ecosystem, offering turnkey approaches to building applications that leverage the full extent of next generation technologies and the Gloo platform. The company brings both the depth of knowledge to understand ministry contexts as well as the technical aptitude to solve complex development needs, competencies that are increasingly critical as organizations seek to deploy the latest innovations in areas like agentic AI.

Midwestern's model is to deliver the right experts to organizations for product development, whether an assigned team for a scoped project, a long-term embedded team member, or an in-house recruitment. From prototype to creative consulting to scale-ready solution delivery, these experts facilitate quality and speed of implementation. The result is faster speed to market with greater impact for the organizations it serves. The company is preparing to launch an AI-enabled global talent "engine,” which opens the door for Gloo to expand its footprint globally through Midwestern’s cost-effective global talent capabilities.

“What started as a strategic investment has grown into something much deeper, with a shared mission and a shared future,” said Matt Johnson, founder and CEO of Midwestern. “Becoming a wholly owned part of Gloo gives our team the resources, reach and capabilities to do the most impactful work of our careers. We take the technology burden off mission-aligned organizations so they can focus on serving people and communities.”

As a wholly owned subsidiary of Gloo Holdings, Midwestern will continue to operate under its own brand and leadership. The agreement is expected to close in Q2.

About Gloo

Gloo (Nasdaq: GLOO) is a leading technology platform serving the faith and flourishing ecosystem. Gloo helps missional organizations amplify their impact by powering their technology and expanding their reach, so that people flourish and organizations thrive. The company’s values-aligned AI platform modernizes systems, workflows and data, while its marketing and donor solutions expand reach, awareness and long-term giving for mission-based organizations. Based in Boulder, Colorado, Gloo serves over 140,000 faith, ministry, and nonprofit leaders.

Forward Looking Statements

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