Opex Technologies Expands National Reach Through Strategic Partnership with Intellys

RALEIGH, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opex Technologies (“Opex” or the “Company”), a leading Trusted Advisor for Technology Transformation Projects (TTP) and Strategic Leadership as a Service (SlaaS), today announced a strategic acquisition of Intellys Corporation (“Intellys”), a Dallas-based technology advisory firm specializing in multi-vendor support, carrier solutions, and managed IT services. The transaction marks a significant step toward building a national, scaled platform serving enterprise clients across all verticals.

Intellys has built exactly the type of advisory business we want to partner with. Share

Founded in 2004, Intellys advises enterprise clients across carrier solutions, hosted voice, managed services, and on-site technical support. Bringing together two client-first advisory firms, the partnership creates an enhanced platform for delivering independent, streamlined guidance. The Company will support businesses navigating complex decisions across cloud, connectivity, security, and managed services, and the combined offering will provide expanded capabilities for clients including:

Geographic coverage across the United States

Deeper expertise in data center, AI, cloud, security, network and customer experience

Proprietary AI-powered tools including dAIsy (AI agent engine) and OpexIQ (RFI and RFP platform)

Scaled engineering and project management teams for enhanced delivery

Unified best practices drawn from both organizations

Intellys clients will continue working with their existing advisors while gaining access to Opex's full capabilities, while Opex clients benefit from wider geographic reach and additional technical depth. As part of the transaction, all Intellys team members will join Opex, with leadership focused on a thoughtful integration that preserves client relationships while enabling the benefits of a larger, more capable organization.

“Intellys has built exactly the type of advisory business we want to partner with,” said Courtney Humphrey, CEO of Opex Technologies. “They’ve established an exceptional reputation in Texas and beyond, with strong client relationships, a team that delivers, and a culture that puts independent advice first. Our ambition is to be the most trusted independent technology advisor for enterprise clients nationally, and this partnership moves us meaningfully in that direction.”

“We're excited to partner with Opex,” said Beau Hendrick, CRO of Intellys. “Our teams share a commitment to independent advice, operational excellence, and client success. This partnership gives us the platform and resources to deliver even greater value to our clients while creating exciting growth opportunities for our team. After evaluating multiple paths, Opex was the clear choice. We’re proud to be a cornerstone within the new organization.”

Backed by growth equity firm, Bregal Sagemount, Opex is executing a deliberate M&A strategy to expand market reach, deepen expertise, and build a leading, high-quality independent technology advisory platform in the United States.

About Opex Technologies

Opex Technologies is a leading trusted advisor that helps clients navigate the rapidly expanding technology service provider marketplace. The firm helps clients strategize, engineer, procure, implement and manage solutions across mission-critical technologies. Opex works with over 650 providers across cloud, data center, security, network, AI, collaboration, voice, CX, and other managed solutions. For more information, visit www.opextechnologies.com/

About Intellys

Intellys is a leading technology advisory firm based in Dallas, TX, serving clients across all industries and verticals. The firm specializes in technology advisory and support services and has built a reputation for independent, client-focused advisory services and deep technical expertise.