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Valor PayTech Enables Modern Payment Capabilities Through Visa Platform Connect

Valor’s terminal ecosystem is fully certified with Visa Platform Connect

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Valor PayTech today announced expanded payment acceptance capabilities, through Visa Platform Connect (VPC).

"Expanding our capabilities through Visa Platform Connect reflects our continued focus on delivering flexible payment technology solutions for our partners and merchants.” Daniel O’Connell

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Visa Platform Connect is a solution of Visa, a world leader of digital payments, designed to help payment providers, fintechs, ISVs, processors, and merchant organizations access Visa’s global payment infrastructure through a streamlined integration model to help them innovate, grow, and deliver market-leading payments solutions.

Valor’s terminal ecosystem is fully certified with Visa Platform Connect, enabling partners and merchants to access payment capabilities supported by Visa’s global network infrastructure across in-store, mobile, and unattended commerce environments.

“Expanding our capabilities through Visa Platform Connect reflects our continued focus on delivering flexible payment technology solutions for our partners and merchants,” said Daniel O’Connell, COO of Valor PayTech. “We’re pleased to work with Visa to help simplify access to modern payment infrastructure, security capabilities, and digital payment technologies.”

Through Visa Platform Connect, Valor PayTech supports payment technologies designed to help simplify connectivity, reduce integration complexity, and support deployment of new payment capabilities.

Capabilities supported through Visa Platform Connect include digital wallet enablement, tokenization, real-time payment processing, and enhanced security frameworks.

For more information about Valor PayTech, visit valorpaytech.com.

About Valor PayTech

Valor PayTech provides next-generation payment technology for ISOs, ISVs, and merchants. The company offers a full suite of payment solutions, including smart terminals and secure transaction processing, built to support the evolving needs of commerce.

Contacts

Josh Johnstone
Josh@ValorPayTech.com
916.539.5069

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Valor PayTech

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Contacts

Josh Johnstone
Josh@ValorPayTech.com
916.539.5069

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