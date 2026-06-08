Infidigit and Semrush Partner to Help Brands Win the AI Discovery Era

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Infidigit has joined Semrush, an Adobe company, as a strategic partner, bringing together two complementary strengths at a moment when the rules of brand discovery are fundamentally changing. Today, 37% of consumers begin their search journeys with AI rather than Google, LLM-referred visitors convert at 4.4x the rate of traditional search traffic, and 60% of mobile searches end without a click. Brands that are not visible inside AI-generated answers are invisible at the exact moment decisions are forming.

At the centre of the partnership is access to Semrush's AI Optimization (AIO) platform for Enterprise and powered by an extensive AI prompt database:

261M+ Prompts

Prompts 32 regional databases

regional databases 36M+ unique brands

*Source: https://www.semrush.com/stats/

Infidigit's role is to translate that intelligence into growth. With a track record across 200+ global brands and 95+ Industry awards, Infidigit will integrate Semrush's prompt signals and AI visibility data into end-to-end strategies spanning SEO, GEO, content, CRO, and AI-discovery optimization, connecting brand visibility directly to conversions and measurable revenue outcomes.

"We are living through the most significant shift in brand discovery since Google became the default. Buyers are forming opinions, comparing options, and making decisions inside AI systems, before they ever visit a website. The brands that win will be those that are present and trusted at that moment. With Semrush's AI prompt intelligence integrated into Infidigit's growth execution, we now have the sharpest possible signal and the proven delivery capability to act on it. Our job is to turn that advantage into measurable, repeatable revenue for the brands we work with," said Kaushal Thakkar, Founder & CEO, Infidigit.

The combination is well-timed. Semrush's own research shows that approximately 80%+ of AI-generated answers cite sources built on strong SEO fundamentals, meaning brands with established organic authority are already positioned to win in AI search. What has been missing is the intelligence layer to identify exactly where to act, and the execution capability to act fast. This partnership delivers both.

About Infidigit

Established in 2017, Infidigit is a revenue growth partner built for AI driven discovery for enterprise and scaling brands, spanning SEO, GEO, PPC, CRO, and full-stack development. Infidigit's delivery is powered by Infigrowth, a proprietary intelligence and workflow infrastructure built for execution at scale.

About Semrush

Semrush, an Adobe company, is the leading brand visibility platform, empowering marketers to command their online presence and create measurable impact. Built on the industry’s most expansive proprietary dataset, Semrush delivers AI-driven insights across SEO, Agentic Search Optimization, content marketing, paid media, and social strategy. Used by over 28 million users globally – from scaling startups to the Fortune 500 – Semrush provides the competitive intelligence needed to win visibility in an evolving digital landscape.