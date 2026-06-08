PointsBet Goes All In on Grafana Cloud to Power AI-Driven Observability at Scale

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grafana Labs, the company behind the open observability cloud, today announced that PointsBet, one of Australia’s fastest-growing digital wagering operators, has selected Grafana Cloud as its unified observability platform. PointsBet is using Grafana Cloud to consolidate telemetry across its proprietary betting platform, accelerate incident resolution with AI-powered insights, and give engineering teams the visibility they need to own and operate their services with confidence.

“Our platform is our product. Grafana Cloud gives us one place to see everything — and the AI tools to act on it fast.” – Daniel Lucas, CTO, PointsBet Share

“Our platform is our product. Grafana Cloud gives us one place to see everything — and the AI tools to act on it fast.” – Daniel Lucas, CTO, PointsBet

Grafana Cloud was selected for its ability to deliver:

Unified Observability Across Every Data Source : PointsBet’s proprietary platform spans real-time odds calculation, player account management, front-end apps, and a custom-built betting engine, all generating high-volume telemetry from multiple sources. With Grafana Cloud, PointsBet can ingest and correlate metrics, logs, traces, and profiles in a single open platform, ending the fragmentation that slows incident response. Built on OpenTelemetry and open source foundations including Grafana Loki, Grafana Tempo, and Prometheus, there’s no vendor lock-in — just a unified view of the stack. This flexibility is what enables PointsBet’s shift toward a true service ownership model: engineering teams can now observe, understand, and act on what they build.

: PointsBet’s proprietary platform spans real-time odds calculation, player account management, front-end apps, and a custom-built betting engine, all generating high-volume telemetry from multiple sources. With Grafana Cloud, PointsBet can ingest and correlate metrics, logs, traces, and profiles in a single open platform, ending the fragmentation that slows incident response. Built on OpenTelemetry and open source foundations including Grafana Loki, Grafana Tempo, and Prometheus, there’s no vendor lock-in — just a unified view of the stack. This flexibility is what enables PointsBet’s shift toward a true service ownership model: engineering teams can now observe, understand, and act on what they build. AI That’s Actually Useful : Grafana Assistant gives PointsBet engineers a context-aware AI co-pilot for investigation and troubleshooting, letting them query telemetry in natural language, navigate dashboards, and trace issues to root cause without deep expertise in PromQL, LogQL, or TraceQL. Now generally available in Grafana Cloud, Grafana Assistant can run multi-step incident investigations, generate and refine queries on the fly, and surface the right data at the right moment — keeping every action inside the tools teams already use. For a business where live betting windows close in seconds, reducing time-to-resolution isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s a competitive edge.

: Grafana Assistant gives PointsBet engineers a context-aware AI co-pilot for investigation and troubleshooting, letting them query telemetry in natural language, navigate dashboards, and trace issues to root cause without deep expertise in PromQL, LogQL, or TraceQL. Now generally available in Grafana Cloud, Grafana Assistant can run multi-step incident investigations, generate and refine queries on the fly, and surface the right data at the right moment — keeping every action inside the tools teams already use. For a business where live betting windows close in seconds, reducing time-to-resolution isn’t a nice-to-have; it’s a competitive edge. Application Observability That Empowers Developers: Grafana Cloud Application Observability provides PointsBet’s teams with end-to-end visibility into how their services perform — surfacing service dependency maps, latency hotspots, and the customer impact of every change. By connecting distributed traces, metrics, and logs in a unified view, Application Observability helps teams understand not just that something broke, but why and who is affected.

“Observability used to mean drowning in dashboards, alert noise and waiting for someone else to tell you what’s on fire,” said Saurabh Vyas, Head of SRE, PointsBet. “We chose Grafana Cloud because it brings technology and commercial teams together on the single view building autonomous value streams — and Grafana Assistant means our engineers spend less time asking ‘what’s wrong’ and more time fixing it. It enables the shift from reactive firefighting to teams that genuinely own their services end to end and that helps us build a platform our customers can reliably bet on.”

"Real-time platforms at scale are some of the hardest systems to operate — every component has to perform under pressure, and every signal matters when something goes wrong," said Anthony Woods, co-founder, Grafana Labs. "PointsBet's engineering team has built a sophisticated platform, and we're proud to give their engineers the observability foundation they need to operate it. Open, AI-powered, and built to cut through complexity — that's exactly what Grafana Cloud is for."

Learn more:

About PointsBet

PointsBet is a corporate bookmaker listed on the Australian Stock Exchange with operations in Australia and Canada. PointsBet has developed a scalable cloud-based wagering platform through which it offers its clients innovative sports and racing wagering products and iGaming.

About Grafana Labs

Grafana Labs, the company behind the open observability cloud, is founded on the principles of open source, open standards, open ecosystems, and open culture. Grafana Cloud, our fully managed observability platform, is flexible and built for scale. With Grafana Cloud's actually useful AI, organizations can see, understand, and act on all their disparate data to move at the speed of their ambitions. Today, more than 35 million users and 7,000+ customers – including Anthropic, Bloomberg, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Salesforce – trust Grafana Labs to ensure reliability of their applications and systems, resolve incidents quickly, and optimize their telemetry to reduce noise and cost. We are a 100% remote company with 1,400+ team members across 40+ countries, and we’re backed by leading investors including Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital, GIC, Coatue, J.P. Morgan, CapitalG, and Lead Edge Capital. Learn more at grafana.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.