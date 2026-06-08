PagerDuty Expands Australia Footprint with Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Ingram Micro

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD), a global leader in AI-first operations management, today announced Ingram Micro as its first and only authorised distributor in Australia, marking a significant expansion of PagerDuty’s regional channel strategy. The strategic agreement will include PagerDuty leveraging Ingram Micro’s established distribution network, Xvantage™ AI-driven platform and partner ecosystem to accelerate adoption of its AI-powered PagerDuty Operations Cloud platform.

Customers will benefit from a collaboration designed to enable solution providers across the region to build customised resilient operational environments tailored to their needs. This alliance directly addresses these needs by improving procurement simplicity, enhancing partner enablement and accelerating time-to-value for enterprise customers in Australia. Enterprise customers will also have access to PagerDuty technology integrated with complementary solutions across observability, IT service management (ITSM), security, DevOps and customer service solutions available within Ingram Micro’s portfolio.

As many organisations across all sectors — including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, retail and eCommerce — face mounting pressure to maintain uptime and operational resilience, mature incident management and AI-driven operations have become business-critical.

As part of the distribution agreement, Ingram Micro will onboard PagerDuty into its Australia line card and cloud marketplaces. Additionally, both companies will collaborate on partner recruitment and enablement. Solution bundling with adjacent technologies, including observability and IT operations management tools, will help enable partners to deliver integrated, best-in-breed solutions to their enterprise customers.

Supporting Quotes

“Australia represents a high-growth, innovation-driven market where organisations are managing increasingly complex, always-on digital environments,” said Callum Eade, vice president of Sales, APAC at PagerDuty. “By appointing Ingram Micro as our exclusive distributor in the region, we’re strengthening our commitment to partners and customers, delivering a scalable distribution model, deeper enablement and faster access to the PagerDuty Operations Cloud to help enterprises build resilience into their digital operations.”

This relationship will allow us to build a partner community our customers can rely on — collaborating with trusted advisors who help enterprises design and operate resilient digital environments,” said Pip Health, Channel and Alliances Lead, APAC at PagerDuty. “Through Ingram Micro’s expansive network, PagerDuty can improve partner economics, accelerate deal velocity and help customers adopt PagerDuty’s leading incident management platform — building resilience, agility and confidence into mission‑critical operations.”

John Brown, Senior General Manager, Strategy, AI and Emerging Vendors at Ingram Micro said, “PagerDuty’s leadership in AI-powered digital operations significantly strengthens our portfolio across observability, incident management, and DevOps. Together with our Australian partners, we deliver resilient solutions that help local businesses minimise downtime and keep critical systems running reliably.”

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE: PD) is the global leader in AI-first digital operations. By automatically detecting, diagnosing, and remediating issues, the PagerDuty Operations Cloud acts as the central control plane for the modern enterprise - orchestrating AI agents and automated workflows with context from over 750 integrations. Trusted by approximately two-thirds of the Fortune 100 and nearly half of the Fortune 500, PagerDuty is the industry standard for organizations scaling resilient, autonomous operations. Learn more and try it for free at www.pagerduty.com.

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud

The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is an AI-powered platform that automates and orchestrates the entire incident management lifecycle - from detection to resolution, providing resilience at scale. Designed for mission-critical operations, the platform empowers teams to identify and diagnose disruptions in real time, mobilizing the right teams to quickly streamline workflows to solve digital issues before they become incidents. The PagerDuty Operations Cloud is essential for delivering flawless, always-on digital experiences that organizations and consumers expect today.