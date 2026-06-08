Haleon Invests in India to Deliver Better Everyday Health to Rural Communities

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Haleon, a consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health, today announces plans to expand its business in India, one of its fastest-growing markets and key to Haleon delivering its strategy and ambitions to reach one billion more consumers by 2030. Haleon will invest approximately £175 million2 in building a new oral health manufacturing site in Madhya Pradesh, central India and accelerate distribution efforts in rural India to meet rising demand. The new site will also support supply for wider Asia.

We aim to expand access to better everyday health for more than 300 million additional consumers in India. This will be key to achieving our broader ambition to reach one billion more consumers globally by 2030. Share

Building capacity to meet rising demand

The new site, which is well-positioned in the middle of the country and close to some of India’s most renowned technical colleges, marks an important step in the delivery of Haleon’s Win as One strategy. Win as One focuses on unlocking growth, driving productivity and transforming the company’s culture. Strengthening its in-house supply chain capabilities will enable Haleon to be more resilient and able to adapt faster to consumer needs.

Haleon’s investment in India reflects the clear, structural shift towards prevention and daily self-care, with the country’s consumer health market expected to reach over £23 billion by 2030. India is already one of Haleon’s largest oral health markets and this latest investment will accelerate access to its portfolio of trusted, science-backed brands including Sensodyne and parodontax across rural communities, with ambitions to reach more than three million outlets by 2030.

The investment is in line with Haleon’s capital allocation priorities as outlined at the company’s Capital Markets Day in 2025.

Reaching underserved communities at scale

Rural India is home to around 65% of the country’s population3, spread across more than 650,000 villages4, where unmet oral health needs remain significant. Access to dental care remains highly limited in rural India, where a single dentist may serve around 250,000 people5. With as few as 1 in 7 people in rural communities6 visiting a dentist each year, many live with untreated conditions like tooth decay or sensitivity for years. With many not currently using specialist toothpaste such as Sensodyne, recommended by healthcare professionals, there is a significant opportunity to address unmet consumer needs.

With many households reliant on daily wages and increasingly value conscious, Haleon will also be rolling out access to high-quality, science based oral health products made with trusted ingredients through lower-cost, small-format toothpaste packs – including its 20-rupee Sensodyne pack – across significantly more towns and villages.

With sales and distribution teams now working directly into Haleon’s leadership, there is significant opportunity to transform how products reach consumers in new and innovative ways – supported by the recruitment of more than 500 people to its sales teams over the last 12 months.

‘Last-mile’ investment to build awareness and access

Haleon is also investing in ‘last-mile’ capabilities, doubling frontline teams on motorbikes who are equipped with testing kits, samples and diagnostic tools and deployed to rural areas, which are often beyond the reach of traditional retail and pharmacies. Simple diagnostic tools, such as ‘chill tests’ – where consumers assess sensitivity by drinking cold water - help consumers recognise symptoms they may have had for years and connect them with science-backed treatment, often for the first time.

The company is also improving access by engaging rural communities directly through education, with its network of mobile oral health literacy vans. These Sensodyne-branded vans are designed to turn local squares and marketplaces into community hubs for oral health awareness, sensitivity and gum health checks, and immediate access to products.

Brian McNamara, CEO, Haleon, said: “India is a key strategic market for Haleon and an important driver of our long-term growth. This investment strengthens our local manufacturing footprint and expands our reach in one of the world’s fastest-growing consumer health markets. By increasing access to our trusted brands and building our capabilities on the ground, we are well positioned to capture the significant opportunities ahead.

“We aim to expand access to better everyday health for more than 300 million additional consumers in India. This will be key to achieving our broader ambition to reach one billion more consumers globally by 2030.”

The new manufacturing facility was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony and a meeting between Haleon management and the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh this week. It will create up to 500 jobs, strengthen local capabilities and support long-term economic development, reinforcing Haleon’s ambition to be an employer of choice in the country. It is expected to open in early 2028 with supply commencing the following year.

Notes to editors Q&A

Why is Haleon investing in India?

India is one of Haleon’s fastest growing markets and key to achieving its ambition to reach one billion more consumers by 2030. The country’s consumer health market is forecast to reach over £23 billion by 2030, driven by rising awareness and adoption of self-care. Significant unmet health needs in rural areas, where access to care remains limited and many consumers do not yet use specialist products, create substantial headroom for growth and an opportunity to expand access to everyday health.

How much is Haleon investing in India, and how will this investment be phased?

Haleon is investing around £175 million of capital expenditure in a new oral health manufacturing site in Madhya Pradesh. This investment will be phased across the 2025 – 2029 period. The site is expected to open in early 2028, with supply commencing the following year, supporting the company’s long-term growth plans in India. The investment is in line with Haleon’s capital allocation priorities as outlined at the company’s Capital Markets Day in 2025.

How will this investment support Haleon’s growth strategy?

The investment supports Haleon’s Win as One strategy by strengthening in-house supply chain capabilities and enabling faster response to consumer needs. It also forms part of Haleon’s ‘Build for Tomorrow’ programme, which is transforming Haleon’s global supply chain to meet mid- to long-term needs, including through investments in key growth markets such as India and China.

Will the new manufacturing site support exports to other markets?

The new site focuses on meeting growing demand within India, one of our fastest-growing markets, while also serving other parts of Asia. The site strengthens local manufacturing capabilities and supply chain resilience, while forming part of our broader global supply chain transformation.

How does this investment strengthen Haleon’s presence in India?

We actively invest in markets where we see opportunities to drive innovation and create value. This investment strengthens Haleon’s capabilities in India by expanding local manufacturing and building a more localised, resilient supply network closer to consumers. It enhances agility to meet growing demand - particularly in underserved and rural communities - while supporting the company’s broader efforts to optimise and transform its global supply chain.

How many people does Haleon employ in India, and will this investment create jobs?

Haleon already employs a significant workforce across India. The new manufacturing site will create 500 jobs and strengthen local capabilities. In addition, the company has recruited more than 500 people into its sales teams over the last 12 months to support expanded distribution.

How does this announcement build on Haleon’s existing presence in India?

Since becoming a standalone company in 2022, Haleon has redefined its presence in India - building its own end-to-end dedicated salesforce and distribution network. This investment builds on that foundation, strengthening route-to-market and accelerating rural outreach to reach more underserved communities.

Why have you selected Madhya Pradesh as the location for the new site?

Madhya Pradesh is well-positioned in the centre of the country with the site selected due to its close proximity to infrastructure, higher education, logistics, talent and incentives.

Where does India sit within Haleon’s global operating model?

Haleon’s new operating model – announced early this year - established India Subcontinent as a distinct Operating Unit, reporting directly into the Chief Executive, reflecting the scale and growth potential of the market and reinforcing the strategic importance of this investment.

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE/NYSE: HLN) is a consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Our people, our brands, our research, our investment and our innovation are aimed at improving the everyday health of consumers. Our product portfolio spans six major categories - Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other. Our superior brands - such as Advil, Centrum, Otrivin, Panadol, parodontax, Polident, Sensodyne, Theraflu and Voltaren – are trusted by more than one billion consumers and are recommended by health professionals around the world.

For more information, please visit www.haleon.com