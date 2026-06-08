Peel Mutual Insurance Company Increases AI-Driven Innovation and Growth with Guidewire Cloud

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Peel Mutual Insurance Company (Peel Mutual), a member of the Ontario Mutual Insurance Association, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Peel Mutual has selected Guidewire Cloud to continue its journey toward increased innovation, optimized core insurance processes, and accelerated growth. By deploying Guidewire Cloud across all lines of business, Peel Mutual aims to significantly enhance AI-driven automation capabilities and leverage real-time data insights to deliver exceptional customer experiences. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Select member NXT Level Technologies will assist Peel Mutual through the implementation.

Guidewire Cloud enables Peel Mutual to modernize and strengthen its core insurance operations with a proven suite of applications and advanced embedded analytics. The platform establishes a foundational pathway for Peel Mutual to introduce and expand AI capabilities over time, turning the promise of artificial intelligence into tangible benefits like personalized customer experiences, proactive risk management, and streamlined claims handling.

“Moving to Guidewire Cloud is a significant step in Peel Mutual’s long-term strategy, enabling us to accelerate innovation and unlock new opportunities,” said Matt LeMaire, Chief Operating Officer, Peel Mutual. “This transition deepens our partnership with Guidewire and NXT Level Technologies, providing the agility, durability, and data-driven insights we need to proactively serve our policyholders. By leveraging improved analytics, we can quickly identify profitable areas, adapt effectively, and confidently pursue future growth.”

By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, Peel Mutual will also implement integrated data analytics tools to deliver insights faster, using curated datasets that accurately reflect current operational and financial conditions. Peel Mutual also recently selected the Guidewire embedded intelligent AI assistant. This built-in tool leverages an insurer’s internal knowledge, combining it with durable and dynamic core system context to deliver insurance‑specific answers, suggestions, and actions within the operations that insurance knowledge workers use every day.

LeMaire continued, “Guidewire Cloud will empower our teams to perform at their highest potential by automating repetitive tasks that slow down our skilled professionals. As we introduce artificial intelligence capabilities from both Guidewire and our Marketplace partners, we'll minimize administrative tasks that burden underwriters, allowing our team to prioritize high-value, customer-focused interactions. From an IT standpoint, the platform gives us a unified and adaptable foundation for managing policy, billing, and claims, reducing reliance on legacy systems and providing greater control over Peel Mutual’s technological future.”

“Leading Peel Mutual’s journey to Guidewire Cloud and implementing complementary strategic solutions is both a privilege and a significant responsibility. This collaboration establishes a strong foundation to support Peel Mutual’s success for years to come,” stated NXT Level Technologies President and Managing Partner Michael Lauren. "We sincerely appreciate the Peel Mutual team for their continued trust and partnership, and we look forward to further strengthening our relationship with Guidewire to deliver ongoing value.”

Guidewire Chief Commercial Officer David Laker commented, “Peel Mutual’s adoption of Guidewire Cloud builds on their existing strengths, enabling them to further simplify core operations and unlock the potential of AI-enabled capabilities. We're pleased to collaborate with NXT Level Technologies to support Peel Mutual in achieving its strategic goals.”

For more information on Guidewire Cloud Platform, Guidewire ProNavigator, and Guidewire Data Studio with Explore, please visit guidewire.com.

About Peel Mutual Insurance Company

PMI has been providing a complete line of home, automobile, farm and commercial insurance products and serving Ontario residents since 1876. PMI has grown to be one of the largest mutual insurance companies in Ontario and is proud to be a member of the Ontario Mutual Insurance Association. https://www.peelmutual.com/

About NXT Level Technologies

NXT Level Technologies LLC is an IT services provider headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, that specializes in Guidewire products, Salesforce, AWS Architecture, and enterprise content management.

We have been involved in multiple successful Guidewire implementations over the last 15 years. All delivered with Integrity, Transparency and Trust.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. More than 570 insurers in 43 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, rely on Guidewire products. With core systems leveraging data and analytics, digital, and artificial intelligence, Guidewire defines cloud platform excellence for P&C insurers.

We are proud of our unparalleled implementation record, with 1,700+ successful projects supported by the industry’s largest R&D team and SI partner ecosystem. Our marketplace represents the largest partner community in P&C, where customers can access hundreds of applications to accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.