AECOM awarded nationwide U.S. Department of Homeland Security contract to support critical infrastructure modernization

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AECOM (NYSE: ACM), the trusted global infrastructure leader, today announced it has been selected to continue providing architecture and engineering (A/E) services to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for its critical infrastructure modernization initiatives. Under this contract, AECOM will support mission-critical renovations and upgrades for government facilities across all 50 U.S. states, as well as Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We are proud to continue our partnership with the DHS and to help modernize critical infrastructure across the United States,” said Bane Gaiser, chief executive of AECOM’s global Buildings + Places business. “Our integrated team of architects and engineers brings the scale, agility, and deep expertise in specialized government infrastructure required for this complex portfolio. From secure facilities to reliable infrastructure, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that help protect our nation’s security interests in a rapidly changing world.”

AECOM’s scope includes A/E design, site assessments, studies, facilities planning, alternatives analysis, environmental services, and design-build documentation for a variety of facility types, including waterfront, aviation, residential, and commercial infrastructure. This contract supports all DHS components, including the U.S. Coast Guard’s ambitious $4-billion shoreline infrastructure recapitalization initiative under its Force Design 2028 framework. Projects will serve various DHS agencies, including the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Secret Service, and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center.

“This win underscores AECOM’s trusted expertise in designing and delivering mission-critical projects that support national security objectives,” said Karl Jensen, executive vice president of AECOM’s Governments business. “We have served the DHS for the past 10 years under previous iterations of this contract, and we are thrilled to extend our partnership in support of the agency’s strategic initiatives.”

The contract builds on AECOM’s 45-year history supporting DHS component missions and positions the firm to continue delivering high-impact work in alignment with national defense and infrastructure modernization priorities.

About AECOM

AECOM (NYSE: ACM) is the global infrastructure leader, committed to delivering a better world. As a trusted professional services firm powered by deep technical abilities, we solve our clients’ complex challenges in water, environment, energy, transportation and buildings. Our teams partner with public- and private-sector clients to create innovative, sustainable and resilient solutions throughout the project lifecycle – from advisory, planning, design and engineering to program and construction management. AECOM is a Fortune 500 firm that had revenue of $16.1 billion in fiscal year 2025. Learn more at aecom.com.

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