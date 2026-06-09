Arcova Accelerates Middle East Expansion with Strategic Cybersecurity Contract in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Arcova (formerly the MorganFranklin Cyber team), a leading U.S.-based cybersecurity and AI firm, today announced it has expanded its presence in the Middle East by signing its first contract in Saudi Arabia, marking a major milestone in its global expansion strategy. Arcova was selected for its expertise in cybersecurity and AI services which aligns to the growing regional demand for those services in the Saudi Arabian market.

"This engagement gives Arcova the opportunity to bring our practitioner-led cybersecurity and AI expertise to one of the most dynamic markets in the world, while establishing a foundation for deeper investment across the Middle East." -Keith Hollender, CEO Share

Arcova’s entry into Saudi Arabia establishes a foundation for continued expansion across the Middle East. The engagement will be delivered through a local strategic partner to ensure strong in-region delivery and support, reflecting growing demand for cybersecurity services across Saudi Arabia and the broader GCC region. As demand continues to increase, Arcova plans to build on this engagement by expanding its presence and partner ecosystem to support long-term growth in the region.

"Saudi Arabia is investing heavily in the digital infrastructure, cybersecurity maturity and AI capabilities required to support its next phase of growth,” said Keith Hollender, CEO of Arcova. “This engagement gives Arcova the opportunity to bring our practitioner-led cybersecurity and AI expertise to one of the most dynamic markets in the world, while establishing a foundation for deeper investment across the Middle East.”

To learn more about Arcova’s cybersecurity, AI enablement and risk management services, visit https://arcova.com/press-releases/middle-east-expansion/

About Arcova

Arcova is a global cybersecurity and AI consulting firm dedicated to shaping what’s next for modern enterprises. Our growing portfolio spans cybersecurity, AI enablement, and risk management — supported by practitioner-led teams who solve complex challenges and accelerate meaningful, measurable progress. Arcova is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, with an additional 12 offices across the globe, including New York City, San Francisco, Prague, and Hyderabad. The firm is backed by M|C Partners. To learn more, visit www.arcova.com.