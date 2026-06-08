Property Guardian and EigenRisk Partner to Advance Wildfire Intelligence for Commercial Property Underwriting

CHICAGO, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Property Guardian, a leader in wildfire risk intelligence for the insurance industry, today announced a new channel partnership with EigenRisk, a real-time catastrophe and climate risk analytics company. Through the partnership, Property Guardian's wildfire risk intelligence is now available natively within the EigenPrism platform, giving commercial property underwriters and portfolio managers the tools to expand into wildfire-exposed markets with greater precision, improve risk selection, and build more resilient portfolios over time.

Wildfire risk cannot be managed with broad regional assumptions or static hazard scores alone. Property Guardian’s data gives underwriters the actionable analytics they need to confidently underwrite wildfire risk. Share

Traditional wildfire scores tell underwriters where fire has burned — they don't account for how recently a location burned, how fuel conditions have evolved since, or whether the property itself is likely to survive a fire event. Property Guardian's Wildfire Recurrence Risk Score addresses this directly, incorporating time-aware fire history and fuel dynamics to surface elevated risk that static scores systematically miss. During the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires, Property Guardian's scores identified the areas of highest destruction two to three days before fire arrival, a real-world demonstration of what forward-looking wildfire intelligence looks like in practice.

By bringing these signals into EigenRisk’s platform, and pairing them with their powerful analytics engine, alongside Property Guardian's resiliency and mitigation data, underwriters gain a multidimensional view of wildfire exposure that supports better decisions at every stage — identifying properties where mitigation genuinely reduces loss potential, avoiding concentration in high-recurrence zones before it becomes a balance sheet problem, and documenting risk selection with property-level data rather than regional proxies. The result is a workflow that helps insurers and MGAs write more of the right risks, reduce loss ratio volatility, and pursue growth in wildfire-exposed markets where others are pulling back.

"Wildfire risk cannot be managed with broad regional assumptions or static hazard scores alone," said Pat Blandford, Founder & CEO of Property Guardian. "By bringing our forward-looking wildfire intelligence into EigenPrism, we're giving insurers and MGAs the tools to write more of the right risks, avoid more of the wrong ones, and build portfolios that hold up as wildfire conditions continue to evolve."

“At EigenRisk, we are committed to bringing catastrophe and climate risk data, and analytics together in a single platform that gives underwriters what they need to take action with confidence,” said Deepak Badoni, Co-founder & President of EigenRisk. “Property Guardian’s data in our platform gives underwriters the actionable analytics they need to confidently underwrite wildfire risk, while also providing insureds with what they need most: protection.”

To help underwriters see the partnership in action, Property Guardian and EigenRisk will host a live webinar, Soft Market. Hard Risk. Smarter Underwriting., on Thursday, June 18, 2026 at noon ET. The session will examine why traditional wildfire tools often miss the property-level factors that drive loss outcomes, and show how Property Guardian’s wildfire intelligence within EigenPrism helps insurers and MGAs identify, price, and manage wildfire-exposed risks with greater confidence. Register here.

About EigenRisk

Founded in 2014, EigenRisk helps Re/Insurers, MGAs, brokers, and risk professionals stop chasing data and start making decisions. Our platform, EigenPrism, connects teams to 40+ data providers and financial models in one place, giving them real-time access to the analytics they need to measure and manage their exposure, plan risk transfer, and respond to events as they unfold across natural disasters, climate change impacts, and geopolitical risk.

About Property Guardian

Property Guardian, part of Green Shield Holdings, delivers advanced wildfire analytics that help carriers, MGAs, and insurance professionals select, price, mitigate, and monitor risk in wildfire-exposed markets. By combining cutting-edge science with expert-backed wildfire intelligence, Property Guardian transforms thousands of wildfire signals into clear, actionable insights at the property level. Its intelligence supports smarter underwriting, stronger portfolio management, proactive loss control, and profitable growth across the insurance lifecycle. Learn more at www.propertyguardian.com.