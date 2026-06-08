Tom Brady and Gopuff Launch Good Nut Organic Coconut Water

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Seven-time World Champion, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Tom Brady is bringing his relentless pursuit of peak performance to the beverage aisle. As the latest expansion of his partnership with Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, Brady today announced the launch of Good Nut, a premium line of organic coconut water designed for those who refuse to compromise on quality or taste, available exclusively on Gopuff.

Gopuff and Tom Brady launch Good Nut, a premium line of organic coconut water designed for those who refuse to compromise on quality or taste. Now available exclusively on Gopuff. Share

“Hydration has always been a big part of my routine, and while coconut water has been a staple for me, I knew we could take it to a completely different level by teaming up with Gopuff,” said Tom Brady. “With Good Nut, we focused on keeping the ingredients simple and clean, making sure it’s exactly what I’d want in my own fridge.”

As consumers continue to seek less processed, lower-sugar beverages, the global market for coconut water is expected to reach $11 billion by 2030. This demand is also evident with Gopuff customers as coconut water sales have surged 115% year-over-year on the platform.

Capitalizing on this shift, Good Nut offers a premium alternative to over-processed sports drinks. Sourced from organic Vietnamese coconuts and with no added sugars, Good Nut delivers a clean, refreshing hydration experience in a sleek 11.8 oz can. True to Brady’s disciplined approach to nutrition, the entire line contains no added sweeteners and nothing artificial. Good Nut is available in three delicious flavors, including:

Original Coconut Water: Made from handpicked Vietnamese coconuts, refined for flavor, texture, and refreshment down to the last sip. It’s the perfect, clean coconut water.

Made from handpicked Vietnamese coconuts, refined for flavor, texture, and refreshment down to the last sip. It’s the perfect, clean coconut water. Chocolate Coconut Water: Move over, chocolate milk. Made with only three, simple ingredients, and no added sugars, Good Nut Chocolate Coconut Water is rich and creamy, even without the dairy. It’s the first and only certified organic chocolate coconut water on the market.

Move over, chocolate milk. Made with only three, simple ingredients, and no added sugars, Good Nut Chocolate Coconut Water is rich and creamy, even without the dairy. It’s the first and only certified organic chocolate coconut water on the market. Sparkling Coconut Water: Brighter, bubblier and refreshing in a way plain water never could be.

“Good Nut started with Tom telling us about how much he loves drinking chocolate coconut water,” said Tyler Stewart, Head of Marketing at Gopuff. “We quickly realized there was an opportunity to shake up the category with a product that tastes incredible, uses great ingredients, and has a bold brand that gets people talking. Blending premium products with brands that are playful, unexpected, and don’t take themselves too seriously has become a huge part of how we build together with Tom. Whether it’s GOAT Gummies, our lobbying campaign with Super Monday Off, or now Good Nut, we’re always trying to give our customers and fans more of what they want, and of course entertain them a little along the way.”

To kick off the launch, Brady leans into Good Nut’s unconventional name with a new brand video. Throughout the video, Brady delivers a polished pitch highlighting the quality and benefits of the product, yet he consistently stops short of naming it. The punchline, of course, is the name he refuses to say: Good Nut. Watch it here!

Whether recovering from a workout or looking for a clean afternoon pick-me-up, Gopuff ensures that fans and health-conscious consumers can get Good Nut’s elite-level hydration delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Beginning today, Good Nut is available exclusively on Gopuff for $3.29 per can, with discounted pricing of $2.96 per can available to FAM members.

Gopuff was built to bring the world’s best products to your door in minutes, but it has evolved into a platform where some of those products are born. The company has established itself as the go-to launchpad and growth engine for emerging talent-led brands, including Tom Brady’s GOAT Gummies, Selena Gomez’s co-branded Serendipity ice cream bars, Giannis Antetokounmpo's FR34K Gummies, a limited-edition Halloween chocolate bar with Alix Earle, and more. With nationwide infrastructure, control over its inventory, and a model built for speed, Gopuff connects fans with their favorite brands in minutes.

About Gopuff

Gopuff, the leader in instant commerce, offers more than 5,000 products delivered in as fast as 15 minutes. Founded in 2013 by Yakir Gola and Rafael Ilishayev, the company operates its own micro-fulfillment centers, leveraging proprietary technology and a hyper-local logistics network to offer speed, reliability, and affordability to millions of customers across the U.S. and U.K.

To learn more, visit www.gopuff.com or follow Gopuff on Facebook, X or Instagram. Download the Gopuff app on iOS and Android.