Tetra Tech Selected as Lead Designer for Hydropower Dam Modernization Contract

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEK), a leading provider of high-end solutions in water, environment, and sustainable infrastructure, announced today that Tetra Tech was selected as lead design engineer, as part of the Kuney Construction and J.F. Brennan team, to provide planning, assessment, engineering, and construction services for the Progressive Design-Build (PDB) Hydropower Dam Spillway Modernization Project for Chelan County Public Utility District (PUD).

Under the single-award, multi-year contract, Tetra Tech’s engineers, scientists, and technical specialists will support the Chelan County PUD and the PDB team to develop new and resilient spillway infrastructure for Rock Island Dam and Rocky Reach Dam in Washington. Tetra Tech will combine advanced subject matter expertise with in-house innovative design capabilities to improve the operational reliability and safety at both hydroelectric dam facilities on the Columbia River, the fourth largest river in the United States by flow. Our teams will conduct critical infrastructure condition assessments; perform structural, mechanical, and electrical analyses to develop new spillway gates, gate auto-hoists and controls; spillway concrete rehabilitation; perform advanced seismic analyses; develop structured risk and potential failure mode (PFM) analyses; perform targeted value engineering studies; and develop innovative design solutions for both dam facilities.

“Chelan County Public Utility District owns and operates the second largest nonfederal, publicly owned hydroelectric generating system in the nation,” said Roger Argus, Tetra Tech CEO. “Tetra Tech is pleased to use our Leading with Science® approach and high-end hydropower expertise to improve the safety and operational reliability of this critical infrastructure and support Chelan County PUD in providing a safe, resilient power supply for their customers.”

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech is the leader in water, environment and sustainable infrastructure, providing high-end consulting and engineering services for projects worldwide. With more than 25,000 employees working together, Tetra Tech provides clear solutions to complex problems by Leading with Science® to address the entire water cycle, protect and restore the environment, and design sustainable and resilient infrastructure. For more information about Tetra Tech, please visit tetratech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Any statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements made in this release represent management’s best judgment as to what may occur in the future. However, Tetra Tech’s actual outcome and results are not guaranteed and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions ("Future Factors"), and may differ materially from what is expressed. For a description of Future Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements, see the discussion under the section "Risk Factors" included in the Company’s Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.