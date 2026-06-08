SPARK Microsystems Joins FiRa Consortium for Advancement of UWB Wireless Connectivity

MONTREAL--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPARK Microsystems, a Canadian fabless semiconductor company specializing in next-generation short-range wireless communications, today announced its membership in the FiRa® Consortium. As an associate member, SPARK will align with leading vendors in the ultra-wideband (UWB) technology community to cultivate interoperability in wireless ranging and positioning.

SPARK will contribute its expertise to help cultivate an interconnected UWB ecosystem. Share

SPARK will be an active participant in FiRa working groups and release initiatives, contributing its expertise and helping to develop specifications for an interconnected UWB ecosystem. As part of this engagement, SPARK will participate in the FiRa Consortium Demo Showcase in Montreal this evening (7PM, June 8, 2026) during the June Members Meeting. SPARK will host live demonstrations highlighting its LE-UWB™ (Low Energy UWB) technology for next-generation UWB applications.

“FiRa brings together wireless industry leaders and innovators to achieve the full benefits of interoperable, precise location awareness for people and devices,” said Rias Al-kadi, Vice Chair of FIRA Consortium. “SPARK’s deep expertise and collaborative approach will help contribute to a cohesive, industry-aligned standard for UWB ranging and positioning.”

“SPARK’s commitment to standards-based interoperability reflects our dedication to enabling product innovators to transform how people connect with and interact within their environment,” said Frederic Nabki, co-founder and Chief Technology Officer of SPARK Microsystems. “UWB is the future of location awareness across a wide range of devices and applications, and SPARK is proud to support the FiRa Consortium in fulfilling this vision and beyond.”

For more information about SPARK’s LE-UWB™ wireless technology for high-performance, low-power communication, ranging and positioning in diverse consumer and industrial markets, visit SPARK’s website.

About SPARK Microsystems

SPARK Microsystems is building next-generation short-range wireless communication devices for consumer, industrial and medical applications. Leveraging patented LE-UWB™ technology, SPARK delivers ultra-low-power, high-speed wireless connectivity with unmatched interference robustness and exceptionally low latency. LE-UWB™ technology is ideally suited for wearables, peripherals, tags, sensors, and other IoT-connected devices that require reliable, high-performance data communication, as well as ranging and positioning capabilities. SPARK makes it possible to minimize and ultimately eliminate wires and batteries across a wide range of AI and IoT applications. For more information, visit sparkmicro.com.

SPARK MICROSYSTEMS and LE-UWB are trademarks or registered trademarks of SPARK Microsystems in Canada and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.