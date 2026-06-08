Sigma Audio Networks Powered by MediaCo and WAPA Media Announce Strategic Partnership to Expand La Tendencia de Molusco Across the U.S.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sigma Audio Networks powered by MediaCo (Nasdaq: MDIA) and WAPA Media, a subsidiary of Hemisphere Media Group, have entered a strategic partnership to bring La Tendencia de Molusco, Puerto Rico’s #1 radio show, to audiences across the United States.

Hosted by Jorge “Molusco” Pabón, La Tendencia de Molusco is a leading radio and digital entertainment brand, with a loyal audience built through its unique blend of entertainment, pop culture, comedy, and social commentary. The show airs M-F at 3pm on KQ105 FM, a top-rated radio station and a key asset of WAPA Media.

Through the partnership, Sigma Audio Networks powered by MediaCo will lead U.S. syndication, affiliate distribution, and advertising sales efforts for the brand, creating new opportunities to connect audiences and advertisers with one of the most influential voices in Hispanic media. Additional distribution details will be announced at a later date.

"La Tendencia de Molusco has become one of Puerto Rico's most influential media brands by consistently delivering compelling content and authentic audience engagement," said Alan J. Sokol, President and CEO of Hemisphere Media Group. "This partnership creates a powerful opportunity to introduce the show to new audiences across the United States while preserving the unique connection that has made it such a success," said Alan Sokol, President & CEO of Hemisphere Media Group.

"Molusco and his team have built an incredible franchise by staying authentic and deeply connected to their audience," said Albert Rodriguez, CEO of MediaCo. "This partnership reflects our commitment to investing in premium talent and culturally relevant content that resonates with audiences across platforms."

"La Tendencia de Molusco is exactly the type of premium content Sigma Audio Networks was built to bring to market," said Elisa Torres, President & CEO of Sigma Audio Networks. "We see tremendous opportunity to expand the brand's reach, create value for affiliates, and deliver meaningful opportunities for advertisers."

"Partnering with Sigma Audio Networks and MediaCo allows us to introduce La Tendencia de Molusco to new audiences and continue growing the brand beyond Puerto Rico," said Jorge “Molusco” Pabón.

The partnership further strengthens Sigma Audio Networks' growing portfolio of multicultural audio brands and MediaCo's commitment to delivering premium content and engaged audiences across audio, digital, streaming, and broadcast platforms.

About Sigma Audio Networks Powered by MediaCo

Sigma Audio Networks powered by MediaCo is a premier multicultural audio network delivering culturally relevant content and advertising solutions across a growing network of affiliates, digital platforms, and premium audio brands.

About Hemisphere Media Group:

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. is the leading U.S. multi—platform media company targeting the high-growth U.S. Hispanic and Latin American markets with industry-leading television and radio networks and digital offerings. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Hemisphere owns and operates WAPA Media, a conglomerate that includes WAPA TV, the leading broadcast television network and preeminent content producer in Puerto Rico, WKAQ 580AM and KQ105 FM, the leading AM and FM radio stations in Puerto Rico, sports network WAPA Deportes, and WAPA Digital. Additionally, Hemisphere has five leading U.S. Hispanic cable networks (Cinelatino, Pasiones, WAPA América, CentroAméricaTV, and Televisión Dominicana), two Latin American cable networks (Cinelatino and Pasiones), rising FAST channels in the U.S. (WAPA+, TODOCINE, TODO NOVELAS, Más Pasiones and ES24), and an international content distribution company.

About MediaCo

MediaCo Holding Inc. (Nasdaq: MDIA) is a diverse-owned, multi-platform media company serving multicultural audiences nationwide. Its powerhouse brands—including HOT 97, WBLS, EstrellaTV, Estrella News, Que Buena Los Angeles, and the Don Cheto Radio Network—reach more than 20 million people each month across television, radio, digital, and streaming platforms. Its Sigma Audio Networks LLC, a groundbreaking national multicultural audio network, is modernizing how advertisers reach America’s growing multicultural audiences.