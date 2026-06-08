Xylem Expands Long-Term Water Partnership with Dow

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xylem (NYSE: XYL), a leading global water technology company, today announced a landmark agreement with Dow (NYSE: DOW) to design, build and operate advanced water systems at its large-scale industrial complex in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, Canada. The agreement expands Xylem’s long-standing collaboration with Dow, supporting the increased operations tied to Dow’s Path2Zero project.

Under the agreement, Xylem will deliver a full end-to-end solution that includes engineering, system design, and long-term operation. The project is designed to support reliable, high-quality water supply, treatment, and reuse across the site. The system is expected to be operational by August 2028.

“This agreement represents a major milestone for Xylem,” said Rodney Aulick, EVP and President, Water Solutions and Services at Xylem. “It reflects the strength of our long-standing relationship with Dow and the deep trust we’ve built with a key customer over time. Strong customer relationships are central to how we work, and this partnership is a powerful example. Just as important, it demonstrates how we’re advancing total water management for industry by integrating supply, treatment and reuse into one seamless solution.”

“Xylem has been a trusted partner to Dow for many years, and this agreement reflects our confidence in their ability to deliver and operate critical water infrastructure reliably,” said Skya Kruithof, President, Dow Canada. “The Xylem team’s ability to provide water efficiently, reliably and with consistent quality is critical to supporting safe operations as we advance our Path2Zero program.”

Comprehensive water management

As part of the project, Xylem will design, build and operate an integrated solution that manages the full water cycle. The system will treat raw water and convert processed water into high-quality reusable supply using advanced multi-stage treatment technologies.

The system will:

Treat raw water for industrial use

Convert water from cooling and industrial processes into reusable, high-quality supply

Optimize performance through long-term system operation

Xylem is leading the full process design and will deliver and operate a complete water system for the site. This arrangement provides Dow with a single partner responsible for system performance, water quality and supply. The project spans a large and complex facility that combines both scale and long-term operational accountability, which represents a step change in how industrial water systems are delivered and managed.

Advancing water reuse in industrial operations

A defining feature of the project is its integrated water reuse capability, which is expected to significantly reduce freshwater demand by transforming processed water into a valuable resource.

By incorporating large-scale reuse within a long-term agreement, the project demonstrates how industrial operators can improve efficiency and strengthen resilience. It is also expected to reduce pressure on local water resources, thereby delivering benefits for both operations and surrounding communities.

Setting a new benchmark for industrial water solutions

This agreement highlights Xylem’s ability to design and deliver fully integrated water management solutions that combine technology, engineering expertise and operational support. It reinforces Xylem’s role as a strategic partner in helping industrial customers address complex water challenges through practical, performance-driven approaches.

About Xylem

Xylem (XYL) is a Fortune 500 global water solutions company that empowers customers and communities to build a more water-secure world. Our 22,000 employees delivered revenue of $9 billion in 2025, optimizing water and resource management with innovation and expertise. Join us at www.xylem.com and Let’s Solve Water.