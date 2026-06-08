Alesis LLC Adds Three New Joint Ventures in a Single Week, Expanding the Alesis Apnea Network to Chicago, Upper Michigan, and South Florida

COCOA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alesis LLC today announced the addition of three new joint venture locations to the Alesis Apnea Network in a single week: the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of Chicago in St. Charles, Illinois; Alpha Omega Dental Center in Marquette, Michigan; and South Florida Food Allergy Center in Boca Raton, Florida.

Alesis OSA1 is a non-invasive, comfortable, and clinically effective treatment that addresses the root causes of OSA with no surgery, no CPAP, and no discomfort. Share

Together, the additions bring the Alesis Apnea Network to a total of five joint venture locations across five states, connecting patients who suffer from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) with a curated national network of board-certified specialists offering treatment with the Alesis OSA1™ -- an FDA-cleared, prescription-only medical device that uses a patented, high-powered non-laser light to treat the leading root cause of OSA for most patients.

"The response from the sleep medicine community has exceeded every expectation," said Terry Ward, Managing Director and CEO of Alesis LLC. “The Alesis Apnea Network is becoming exactly what we envisioned -- a national solution to a national crisis. The physicians and dentists joining our network represent an extraordinary standard of post-graduate achievement and board certifications."

The Hidden Crisis: Diagnosed With Sleep Apnea, But Untreated

An estimated 30 million Americans have been diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea. Millions more remain undiagnosed.

Patients with untreated OSA face an average reduction in life expectancy of seven years, along with significantly elevated risk for cardiovascular disease, hypertension, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and cognitive decline.

Despite the life-altering consequences, compliance with CPAP -- the current gold standard of therapy -- is alarmingly low. Studies consistently show that 40% to 70% of CPAP patients stop using their devices, citing discomfort from wearing a mask and hose every night, noise, claustrophobia, skin irritation, and difficulty when traveling.

These patients have been through the full diagnostic pathway: they received a sleep study, were diagnosed with OSA, had a CPAP prescribed, and even purchased the equipment. Yet they remain untreated and at elevated risk, with few non-invasive alternatives -- until now. “Alesis OSA1 offers hope for patients who have abandoned CPAP,” said Ward.

Alesis OSA1™: Treating The Root Cause of OSA Without Masks Or Surgery

Alesis OSA1 is an FDA-cleared, prescription-only medical device that uses a patented, high-powered non-laser light to achieve photonic lipolysis, permanently reducing localized fat deposits in the neck, tongue, and throat that are the leading root cause of OSA for most patients.

The procedure requires no surgery, no needles, no anesthesia, and no recovery time. Patients receive six 12-minute in-office treatments over three weeks.

Multi-site randomized IRB clinical trials NCT06949969 at ClinicalTrials.gov demonstrated that 80% of subjects achieved a 51% to 85% improvement in sleep apnea in just three weeks, as measured by their Apnea-Hypopnea Index (AHI).

The device is manufactured in the United States by Photonica USA, LLC, in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and holds three FDA clearances (K160880, K150336, and K202361), along with 11 utility patents granted in 31 countries. The underlying technology has been FDA-cleared for over a decade with no reported side effects or adverse outcomes.

No surgery. No anesthesia. No lifetime dependency on a machine.

Patients can learn more and find a network provider at AlesisOSA1.com.

TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of Chicago -- St. Charles, Illinois

The Alesis Apnea Network's Chicago partner is the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of Chicago, led by Dr. Lynn Lipskis, DDS, ABCP, AADSM, ABCDSM, AACP -- a Diplomate of the American Board of Craniofacial Pain, a Diplomate of the American Academy of Dental Sleep Medicine, a Diplomate of the American Board of Craniofacial Dental Sleep Medicine, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Craniofacial Pain. After spending two decades navigating her own TMJ and sleep-disordered breathing symptoms, Dr. Lipskis trained under leading experts in the field and dedicated her practice exclusively to dental sleep medicine and TMD treatment. Her protocols are non-invasive, reversible, and delivered through a holistic, multidisciplinary approach.

"Millions of Americans have been diagnosed with sleep apnea, prescribed a CPAP, and then quietly stopped using it -- accepting the risk rather than the machine," said Dr. Lynn Lipskis. "Oral appliances provide a healthy alternative. We must consider the multiple factors that contribute to the conditions. Weight loss has been shown to contribute significantly to reduction or elimination of OSA. The Alesis OSA1 finally gives those patients another real alternative. That is a significant moment in sleep medicine."

The TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre of Chicago is located at 700 East Main Street, Suite A, St. Charles, Illinois 60174.

For appointments: (630) 762-8700.

Alpha Omega Dental Center -- Marquette, Michigan

In Michigan's Upper Peninsula, the Alesis Apnea Network's partner is Dr. Cynthia M. Wiggins, DDS, AADSM, ABCP, ABCDSM, ASBA -- a Diplomate of the American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine, a Diplomate of the American Board of Craniofacial Pain, a Diplomate of the American Board of Craniofacial Dental Sleep Medicine, a Diplomate of the American Sleep and Breathing Academy, and a Fellow of the Academy of General Dentistry. Dr. Wiggins earned her Doctorate of Dental Surgery from the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, graduating at the top of her class, and has served the Marquette community for more than 30 years with a whole-patient, holistic philosophy.

"Patients in the Upper Peninsula have the same medical needs as patients anywhere in the country, but they have historically had far fewer options," said Dr. Cynthia Wiggins. "Joining the Alesis Apnea Network means my patients who have struggled with CPAP now have a credentialed, clinically supported alternative right here at home. That is something I am genuinely excited to be a part of."

Alpha Omega Dental Center is located at 1550 Commerce Dr, Marquette, MI 49855.

For appointments: (906) 225-1100.

South Florida Food Allergy Center -- Boca Raton, Florida

The Alesis Apnea Network's South Florida partner is Dr. Rabia Q. Chaudhry, MD, FACAAI -- a board-certified allergist and immunologist and Fellow of the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology -- bringing a critically important clinical perspective to the network.

Upper airway inflammation driven by allergic rhinitis and related immune conditions is a well-established contributing factor in obstructive sleep apnea, and Dr. Chaudhry's expertise bridges the allergy-sleep medicine interface in a way few practitioners can.

Trained at Harvard Medical School and Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, Dr. Chaudhry also conducted research abroad in Australia and Brazil, and is known for her commitment to evidence-based medicine and deeply personalized patient care.

According to Dr. Chaudhry, "South Florida has one of the most diverse patient populations in the country, and sleep apnea does not discriminate. It affects people of every background, every age, and every body type — and far too many of them have been told that CPAP is their only option. I joined the Alesis Apnea Network because the OSA1 gives my patients a real alternative backed by clinical evidence and a guarantee. That combination is rare in medicine, and my patients deserve it."

South Florida Food Allergy Center is located at 9980 N Central Park Blvd, Suite 212, Boca Raton, FL 33428.

For appointments: (561) 855-1999.

About Alesis LLC

Alesis LLC is headquartered in Cocoa Beach, Florida, and serves as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Alesis OSA1™ device. The company is focused on expanding access to non-surgical OSA treatment through partnerships with exemplary sleep medicine practices nationwide.

Alesis LLC is led by Terry J. Ward, Sr., M.H.A., who invented photonic lipolysis in 2011 and its application to OSA treatment in 2025. For physician inquiries, contact Terry J. Ward, Sr. directly at 800-248-5051 or visit AlesisMedical.com.

Patients can learn more about Alesis OSA1 and find a provider at AlesisOSA1.com.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding clinical outcomes, patient results, business expansion, and growth estimates. Actual results may vary. Clinical outcomes cited are from IRB-approved trials and individual results may differ. Alesis OSA1 is a prescription-only medical device; patients should consult their physician or qualified clinician to determine if treatment is appropriate for their condition.