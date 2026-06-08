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Meta Lab @ Best Buy to open in more than 50 stores

original Meta Lab @ Best Buy to open in more than 50 stores

Meta Lab @ Best Buy to open in more than 50 stores

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In partnership with Meta, Best Buy is bringing Meta Lab @ Best Buy to more than 50 of its stores this summer. These 900-square-foot experiential spaces give customers a hands-on way to explore Meta’s full product lineup of AI glasses and VR headsets through interactive demos and displays, smart mirrors, personalized fittings and more.

Meta AI Glasses are designed to be worn and explored firsthand. Customers want to know the fit, feel and experience, which is where demos can make all the difference. More than 50% of Best Buy customers say they want to see Meta’s AI glasses in person before making a purchase. Expanding Meta Lab to Best Buy stores builds on that momentum — giving customers an elevated experience and more opportunities to try out the tech for themselves.

“Our customers are passionate about experiencing what’s next and they turn to Best Buy to bring it to life,” said Patrick McGinnis, chief merchandising officer at Best Buy. “Meta Lab @ Best Buy is an experience customers can’t find at any other retailer and sets a new standard for how our customers will explore, play with and discover the latest cutting-edge tech.”

"Best Buy is an incredible partner,” said Christa Wittenberg, vice president of global retail sales at Meta. “Together we're reimagining how consumers shop the next generation of personal technology. These are immersive, hands-on spaces built for real discovery — where people can experience firsthand just how stylish, fun, and personal AI glasses and VR really are. We want customers to walk in curious and leave genuinely excited about what's possible."

Inside Meta Lab @ Best Buy

In all Meta Lab @ Best Buy locations, customers can work with a dedicated Meta Sales Specialist to learn more and try on the largest assortment across big-box retail. Here’s a look at what customers can expect:

  • Try-on each style: The experience will have a dedicated wall highlighting the large assortment of AI glasses and will allow customers to get a hands-on fit and feel for them. Plus, displays nearby use interactive UV light to capture how lenses may adjust in different light settings.
  • Immersive demos: Customers can get hands-on with cutting-edge technology as they demo Meta Quest 3, Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses, and more. With Meta Quest customers can get fully immersed in a favorite game, show or workout. Customers can try on Meta Ray-Ban Display glasses and use hand movements to control the glasses without ever taking out a phone. Plus, Meta Sales Specialists are there to guide the experience so shoppers can explore all the features the tech has to offer.
  • Built-in prompts: While trying on the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses, shoppers can interact with displays that feature prompts to ask Meta AI and showcase how the technology can be used in everyday life.
  • Tech-forward displays: With the click of a button, customers can virtually try on different shades and styles of the Ray-Ban Meta AI glasses using high-tech smart mirrors. In the mirror, customers can see the glasses on themselves virtually, browse frames and colors with the touchscreen or take a photo to compare favorite looks side-by-side.

Where to visit Meta Lab @ Best Buy

The first Meta Lab @ Best Buy experiences launch this June, with additional locations rolling out throughout the summer. Here’s a look at some of the first places shoppers can see the spaces:

 

Contacts

Media Contact
Press@bestbuy.com

Industry:

Best Buy Co., Inc.

NYSE:BBY
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Contacts

Media Contact
Press@bestbuy.com

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