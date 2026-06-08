Open Farm and PetSmart Partner to Expand Access to Premium, Responsibly Sourced Pet Nutrition

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Farm, a premium pet food brand made from the world’s best ingredients, today announced its partnership with PetSmart, bringing its portfolio of pet nutrition to stores across North America and expanding access to responsibly sourced, high-quality nutrition for pet parents.

Beginning this month, Open Farm’s range of dry, wet, freshly crafted meals, freeze-dried raw, treats, and supplements will be available in nearly 1,700 PetSmart stores across the United States, Canada, and online. The launch will be supported by a significant in-store presence at PetSmart locations, with merchandising displays designed to help pet parents easily discover the brand. With this partnership, Open Farm’s recipes will be available in more than 9,500 retail locations across North America.

“This is a milestone moment for Open Farm and a reflection of the trust we've built with pet parents over the past decade by delivering exceptional nutrition, uncompromising sourcing standards, and unparalleled transparency into how our recipes are made,” said Isaac Langleben, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Open Farm. “Partnering with PetSmart allows us to bring Open Farm to millions more pet parents while continuing to lead with the standards that define our brand.”

Founded in 2014, Open Farm was built to challenge conventional pet food through the Open Farm Promise, placing exceptional nutrition, animal welfare, sustainability, and transparency at the center of every recipe. Today, the brand has grown into a category leader in premium pet food, with a strong and expanding presence across both digital and physical retail channels, meeting pet parents wherever and however they shop.

“We started Open Farm to raise the bar for pet food, and today we’re seeing that vision resonate at scale,” said Jacqueline Prehogan, Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, Open Farm. “As we grow, our responsibility grows with us—from the standards we set for every ingredient to how our recipes are thoughtfully developed with veterinary and nutritional expertise, and shared transparently with pet parents. We’ve never cut corners, and that won’t change.”

PetSmart, the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America, offers a powerful platform for discovery, combining national scale with a strong in-store experience and integrated services for pet parents. The partnership reflects a shared commitment to advancing sustainability and bringing forward brands that are setting a new standard for nutrition, ingredient sourcing, and transparency.

“As pet parents become more focused on ingredient quality and transparency, we’re excited to welcome Open Farm into our assortment to help us further meet and exceed their expectations,” said Erika Tervelt, Vice President of Consumables Merchandising, PetSmart. “Open Farm’s leadership in responsibly sourced nutrition, ingredient quality, and transparency make them a strong addition to our offering, and we look forward to introducing their recipes to more pet parents across our stores and digital channels.”

Open Farm recipes are now available in PetSmart stores across North America and online at PetSmart.com and PetSmart.ca.

About Open Farm

Open Farm is a premium pet food brand dedicated to helping pets live their healthiest, happiest lives by delivering exceptional nutrition made from the world’s most responsibly sourced ingredients. Founded in 2014, Open Farm is on a mission to Do Some Good for animals and the planet. As a certified B Corporation built on a foundation of best-in-class nutrition, high animal welfare, sustainability, and transparency, Open Farm continues to raise the bar in the pet food industry, one meal at a time. Open Farm recipes are available at more than 9,500 retail locations and online at OpenFarmPet.com and OpenFarmPet.ca.

About PetSmart

PetSmart is the leading omni-channel pet retailer in North America with a mission to help everyone experience more joy with pets. The company offers a compelling assortment of pet care essentials, exclusive brands and must-have items for each season, along with expert pet services. With nearly 1,700 stores across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico – plus a seamless shopping experience at PetSmart.com and through the PetSmart app – PetSmart's convenient shopping options are complete with autoship, same-day delivery and in-store pickup. Expert services include a professional grooming salon in every store, veterinary care in more than 700 locations, pet training, and Doggie Day Camp and PetsHotel overnight boarding in many locations. The PetSmart Treats Rewards loyalty program provides value to pet parents through personalized offers and points on every purchase that can be used for future savings.

PetSmart and PetSmart Charities have a long-standing commitment to supporting pets and people in the communities they serve, and PetSmart Charities is the largest funder of animal welfare in North America. Together, they are proud to have helped more than 11 million pets find loving homes through in-store pet adoption programs. For more information, visit PetSmart.com.