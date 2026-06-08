Trustpair and Certa Partner to Deliver Best-in-Class Vendor Fraud Prevention and Compliance for Procurement Leaders

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Trustpair, the leading platform for automated vendor payment fraud prevention, and Certa, a named Leader by Gartner® in the Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders, today announced a partnership to bring together best-in-class fraud prevention and third-party risk management for enterprise procurement and compliance teams. Through this integration, Certa customers can now access Trustpair's automated bank account ownership verification and vendor evaluation capabilities directly within the Certa platform.

Trustpair and Certa partner to unify vendor fraud prevention, third-party risk management, and compliance in a single workflow for enterprise procurement teams. Share

As procurement leaders take on greater responsibility for third-party compliance, the convergence of TPRM and payment fraud prevention has become a critical priority. The Trustpair-Certa integration enables organizations to seamlessly verify vendor banking information and assess fraud risk as part of their existing third-party onboarding, due diligence, and continuous monitoring workflows — eliminating the silos that leave enterprises exposed to vendor impersonation, account manipulation, and payment fraud at scale.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for enterprise procurement. According to the Trustpair 2026 Fraud Report, 71% of U.S. companies reported an increase in AI-powered fraud attempts over the past 12 months. At the same time, regulatory scrutiny around third-party controls is intensifying — from Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) internal control requirements to new Nacha rules strengthening ACH payment security. For procurement leaders managing hundreds or thousands of global vendors, the ability to validate banking information and assess compliance risk in a single, connected workflow is no longer a competitive advantage — it is a baseline requirement.

More broadly, the integration reflects a structural shift in how enterprises approach vendor governance. Organizations are moving away from fragmented, function-by-function approaches to third-party management and toward integrated platforms that surface risk holistically — across procurement, finance, and compliance teams — in real time.

"We hear regularly from clients that bank account/payment fraud is one of the fastest-growing risk areas. Validation of bank accounts is relevant not only during onboarding but also for ongoing updates," said Jag Lamba, CEO and Founder of Certa. "Partnering with Trustpair allows us to give our customers a fully connected view of vendor integrity, combining our TPRM orchestration capabilities with Trustpair's unmatched fraud prevention intelligence. Together, we help enterprises move from reactive, manual processes to proactive, automated risk management."

"Global enterprises need to secure every vendor relationship from onboarding through payment — and that requires both deep compliance workflows and rigorous fraud prevention working together," said Baptiste Collot, CEO and co-founder of Trustpair. "By embedding Trustpair's automated verification directly into Certa's platform, procurement and compliance teams can validate vendor banking data, detect risk signals, and meet growing expectations around financial controls — without switching tools or adding process overhead."

Through the integration, joint customers gain access to a unified experience spanning vendor onboarding, ongoing due diligence, and payment security. Trustpair's real-time bank account verification and AI-driven risk evaluations are surfaced natively within Certa's workflows, enabling procurement and compliance professionals to act on fraud and compliance signals at the point of decision — and at the scale global enterprises demand.

To learn more about how your organization can benefit from the Trustpair and Certa integration, visit trustpair.com or certa.ai.

About Trustpair

Trustpair is the global standard for enterprise fraud prevention, securing payments for over 500 world-leading organizations, including the Fortune 500. By embedding AI-driven risk intelligence directly into existing Source-to-Pay ecosystems, Trustpair automates manual account validation to become a centralized, strategic layer of payment security. With a global presence in New York City, Paris, and London, Trustpair empowers P2P teams to outsmart sophisticated fraudsters at scale. Visit trustpair.com to learn more.

About Certa

Certa is the leading platform for enterprise third-party risk management, compliance, and ESG — a named Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Third-Party Risk Management Tools for Assurance Leaders. Certa helps Fortune 500 firms manage risk across their entire third-party ecosystem through a no-code, AI-powered platform with 120+ ready-made integrations. Trusted by companies including Honeywell, Uber, Mars, and Box, Certa enables organizations to onboard faster, stay compliant, and manage risk at scale. Visit certa.ai to learn more.