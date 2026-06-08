Project B Appoints Host Broadcast Services (HBS) as Official Host Broadcaster for Global Basketball Circuit

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project B today announced the appointment of Host Broadcast Services (HBS) as the Official Host Broadcaster for its inaugural global basketball circuit, marking a major milestone in the development of the platform’s international media and broadcast operations.

Under a multi-year agreement, HBS will manage all centralized broadcast production and technical operations for Project B’s worldwide competition, which will be streamed live on YouTube. The high-stakes basketball competition features the world’s best men’s and women’s players in iconic cities, combining dynamic storytelling across sport, entertainment, and culture.

Together, Project B and HBS will create premium live and shoulder programming that captures the intensity of the circuit as it travels from city to city, combining iconic destinations, global basketball superstars, and fast-paced on-court action. The centralized broadcast operations and production ecosystem enable localized commentary, studio programming, and marketspecific coverage while maintaining a consistent world-class production standard.

HBS is one of the world's premier live sports production organizations, responsible for delivering the host broadcast coverage of some of the most-watched sporting events on the planet, including the FIFA World Cup and Rugby World Cup. HBS expertise aligns with Project B's vision for a global basketball competition that is streaming-first and social-native, reaching audiences worldwide across broadcast, digital, and social platforms.

“Partnering with HBS is a foundational step in building the future of streamed live sporting events,” said Grady Burnett, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Project B. “We are building a truly global basketball platform with world-class production standards in every market. HBS brings unmatched experience, operational discipline and technical innovation to deliver a premium experience for fans, players, sponsors and media partners worldwide.”

“HBS has a long history of producing the world’s most prestigious sporting events, and we are excited to bring that expertise to the Global Basketball Tour,” said Dan Miodownik, CEO of Host Broadcast Services. “Project B is building an ambitious and forward-thinking platform, and we look forward to helping establish a broadcast operation capable of serving audiences at a truly global scale.”

HBS will oversee the creation and delivery of the official live programming output for all Project B events, including on-screen presentation, supporting YouTube, local rights holders and distribution partners across multiple territories and languages. The appointment of HBS establishes the production backbone required to scale Project B into a world-class sports and entertainment property.

As Official Host Broadcaster, HBS’ responsibilities will include:

End-to-end live game production

Arena broadcast infrastructure deployment

Multi-camera operations and technical integration

Global feed management and delivery

Replay, graphics, commentary and highlights production

Specialized content capture, including player access and immersive camera systems

Support for broadcast, streaming, social and digital media partners

Additional announcements regarding distribution partners, tournament locations and competition schedules will be shared in the coming months.

About Project B

Project B is a premium global sport platform built for players and fans. Starting with basketball, Project B is creating a high-stakes, international circuit featuring the world’s top men’s and women’s players, competing in world-class cities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Designed for a streaming, social, and mobile-first world, Project B combines live events with deep storytelling, connecting with audiences everywhere.

About Host Broadcast Services (HBS)

Host Broadcast Services (HBS) is a leading international sports production and broadcast company specializing in the delivery of major global sporting events. HBS has served as the host broadcaster for numerous FIFA World Cup events and other premier international competitions, providing world-class live production, technical operations and media distribution services to broadcasters worldwide.

HBS is the Host Broadcast subsidiary of Infront Sports & Media.