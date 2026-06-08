-

Project B Appoints Host Broadcast Services (HBS) as Official Host Broadcaster for Global Basketball Circuit

Landmark Partnership Establishes Streaming-First Global Production Model for Project B's 2027 Launch

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project B today announced the appointment of Host Broadcast Services (HBS) as the Official Host Broadcaster for its inaugural global basketball circuit, marking a major milestone in the development of the platform’s international media and broadcast operations.

Under a multi-year agreement, HBS will manage all centralized broadcast production and technical operations for Project B’s worldwide competition, which will be streamed live on YouTube. The high-stakes basketball competition features the world’s best men’s and women’s players in iconic cities, combining dynamic storytelling across sport, entertainment, and culture.

Together, Project B and HBS will create premium live and shoulder programming that captures the intensity of the circuit as it travels from city to city, combining iconic destinations, global basketball superstars, and fast-paced on-court action. The centralized broadcast operations and production ecosystem enable localized commentary, studio programming, and marketspecific coverage while maintaining a consistent world-class production standard.

HBS is one of the world's premier live sports production organizations, responsible for delivering the host broadcast coverage of some of the most-watched sporting events on the planet, including the FIFA World Cup and Rugby World Cup. HBS expertise aligns with Project B's vision for a global basketball competition that is streaming-first and social-native, reaching audiences worldwide across broadcast, digital, and social platforms.

“Partnering with HBS is a foundational step in building the future of streamed live sporting events,” said Grady Burnett, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer at Project B. “We are building a truly global basketball platform with world-class production standards in every market. HBS brings unmatched experience, operational discipline and technical innovation to deliver a premium experience for fans, players, sponsors and media partners worldwide.”

“HBS has a long history of producing the world’s most prestigious sporting events, and we are excited to bring that expertise to the Global Basketball Tour,” said Dan Miodownik, CEO of Host Broadcast Services. “Project B is building an ambitious and forward-thinking platform, and we look forward to helping establish a broadcast operation capable of serving audiences at a truly global scale.”

HBS will oversee the creation and delivery of the official live programming output for all Project B events, including on-screen presentation, supporting YouTube, local rights holders and distribution partners across multiple territories and languages. The appointment of HBS establishes the production backbone required to scale Project B into a world-class sports and entertainment property.

As Official Host Broadcaster, HBS’ responsibilities will include:

  • End-to-end live game production
  • Arena broadcast infrastructure deployment
  • Multi-camera operations and technical integration
  • Global feed management and delivery
  • Replay, graphics, commentary and highlights production
  • Specialized content capture, including player access and immersive camera systems
  • Support for broadcast, streaming, social and digital media partners

Additional announcements regarding distribution partners, tournament locations and competition schedules will be shared in the coming months.

About Project B

Project B is a premium global sport platform built for players and fans. Starting with basketball, Project B is creating a high-stakes, international circuit featuring the world’s top men’s and women’s players, competing in world-class cities across Asia, Europe, and the Americas. Designed for a streaming, social, and mobile-first world, Project B combines live events with deep storytelling, connecting with audiences everywhere.

About Host Broadcast Services (HBS)

Host Broadcast Services (HBS) is a leading international sports production and broadcast company specializing in the delivery of major global sporting events. HBS has served as the host broadcaster for numerous FIFA World Cup events and other premier international competitions, providing world-class live production, technical operations and media distribution services to broadcasters worldwide.

HBS is the Host Broadcast subsidiary of Infront Sports & Media.

Contacts

Media Contacts

Project B
Communications
press@projectb.co
www.projectb.global

Steve Wilson
Head of Communications
swilson@hbs.tv
www.hbs.tv

Industry:

Project B

Release Versions
English

Contacts

Media Contacts

Project B
Communications
press@projectb.co
www.projectb.global

Steve Wilson
Head of Communications
swilson@hbs.tv
www.hbs.tv

More News From Project B

Project B Announces Multi-Year Roig Arena Partnership as Valencia Joins Global Basketball Tour

VALENCIA, Spain--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project B today announced that Valencia will host a stop on its elite global basketball tour as part of a multi-year partnership with Roig Arena, one of Europe’s most advanced sports and entertainment venues. Scheduled for March 12–22, 2027 Project B will coincide with Las Fallas, the city’s iconic festival that fills Valencia with art, fireworks, and celebration each March. The combination of Valencia’s passionate fans and world-class facilities makes it a nat...

Project B Taps Fashion Industry Veteran William Kim as Chief Lifestyle Officer

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Project B, an elite global women’s and men’s basketball grand prix built for a new generation of athletes and fans, today announced the appointment of William Kim as Chief Lifestyle Officer. In this strategic role, Kim will lead Project B’s premium lifestyle business across merchandise, brand collaborations, and cultural partnerships as Project B expands across Europe, Asia, and the Americas to create the most premium cultural platform in global sport. “We are buildi...

Project B Announces Tokyo as Host City of Global Basketball Circuit, Featuring Elite Men’s and Women’s Competition

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Project B announced Tokyo as a host city of its 2026-27 basketball season. The global sports platform will play men’s and women’s tournaments at Toyota Arena in April 2027, bringing the world’s top basketball talent to one of Asia’s most vibrant sports markets. “We’re honored to bring Project B to Tokyo alongside our partners in Japan,” said Keisuke Mitsui, Head of Project B Japan. “Tokyo sits at the intersection of global culture, innovation, and basketball, with...
Back to Newsroom