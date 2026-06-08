FanCompass and StellarAlgo Announce Technology Integration to Advance Fan Engagement and Revenue Strategy Across Sports

SAN RAFAEL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FanCompass, a leader in digital fan engagement and first-party data strategy for sports organizations, today announced a new technology integration with StellarAlgo, the leading customer data platform purpose-built for sports.

“By combining FanCompass’s ability to generate meaningful zero & first-party fan data with StellarAlgo’s intelligent automation and audience recommendations, organizations can create more connected, revenue-focused fan journeys." Share

The integration connects FanCompass’s FC CORE fan engagement platform with StellarAlgo’s automation capabilities, enabling teams and leagues to activate fan data more strategically with their season-aware engine. Together, the platforms help organizations capture actionable first-party data, surface high-value audience segments, and deliver more personalized engagement designed to drive ticket sales, sponsorship value, and long-term fan loyalty.

Through the integration, fan engagement activity generated through FC CORE – including contests, sweepstakes, surveys, check-ins, and sponsor activations – can seamlessly flow into StellarAlgo’s platform, where organizations can better understand fan behavior, identify revenue opportunities, and automate outreach based on where fans are in the customer journey and sports calendar.

“Fan engagement is most powerful when it’s actionable,” said Jamie Pardi, Co-Founder & CEO of FanCompass. “By combining FanCompass’s ability to generate meaningful zero & first-party fan data with StellarAlgo’s intelligent automation and audience recommendations, organizations can create more connected, revenue-focused fan journeys throughout the season and beyond.”

StellarAlgo’s season-aware automation engine continuously evolves recommendations and audience insights as the season progresses, helping teams identify the right fans to engage at just the right moment without relying on manual segmentation or static workflows.

“Most organizations treat every fan the same way in January as they do in October,” said Vincent Ircandia, Co-Founder & CEO of StellarAlgo. “Our engine knows where you are in the season and automatically surfaces the right fans to engage – and now, with FanCompass feeding first-party signals directly in, that engine gets even smarter.”

The integration is designed to support sports organizations looking to unify fan engagement, first-party data strategy, ticketing initiatives, and sponsor activation efforts into a more connected and measurable ecosystem.

About FanCompass

FanCompass innovates at the intersection of sports, technology, and fan data to drive digital revenue for the global sports industry. FC CORE fan data platform delivers first-party data and lead generation to build databases that ultimately drive incremental revenue for our 200+ customers across the NFL, MiLB, NCAA, MLS, EPL, USL, AHL, NLL, and Motorsports, among others.

About StellarAlgo

StellarAlgo gives teams, leagues, and multi-property organizations something they've never had before: fan engagement that runs on autopilot. Its season-aware automation engine understands where organizations are in the season and surfaces the right fan groups to engage at every stage. More than 230 sports properties and 14 leagues — including the NBA, WNBA, MLB, MiLB, NHL, CEBL, and ECHL — trust StellarAlgo to turn fan data into ticket revenue, stronger engagement, and sponsorship results.