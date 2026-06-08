Radiant Logic Forms Technology Partnership with Zscaler to Solve the M&A Identity Problem and Deliver True Day 1 Access

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Radiant Logic, a pioneer of the Identity Data Fabric and a leader in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM), and Zscaler, the cybersecurity platform for the AI era, today announced a strategic partnership that delivers a repeatable, scalable pattern for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) Day 1 access across the modern enterprise. By combining RadiantOne’s unified identity data fabric with the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform, the companies eliminate two of the hardest, most expensive integration projects that follow every acquisition — the network merge and the identity merge — so acquired employees get the right access from the moment the deal closes.

Every acquisition arrives with its own Active Directory forests, HR systems, application directories, and identity stores, none of which speak to the acquirer’s stack out of the gate. Network and identity integrations are difficult. Until both are solved, acquired employees can’t access the applications they need, security teams can’t see who has access to what, and the merger’s value is stalled.

The pressure is especially acute in healthcare, where M&A is consolidating hospital networks at record pace and where delayed access slows productivity and patient care. Radiant Logic unifies clinician identities across the acquired entity’s AD, HR, and credentialing systems, resolving multi-persona records (e.g., surgeon, professor, researcher), while Zscaler delivers secure, identity-based access to Epic, Oracle Health, Meditech, and other clinical applications — improving clinical and operational uptime and providing a single authoritative identity source to support HIPAA minimum-necessary access and 405(d) HICP practices.

Together, Radiant Logic and Zscaler eliminate complex network and identity integration projects, while reducing the impact of “buying a breach” by immediately enforcing least-privilege, identity-based access, giving acquired users only what they need, while giving security teams complete visibility across the combined organization.

• RadiantOne unifies identity data from the acquired entity’s directories, HR systems, and applications into a single authoritative source that Zscaler can consume from minute one — so users get the right access from the start.

• Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange provides secure, identity-based access to internet, SaaS, and private applications without ever placing acquired users on the corporate network — no VPN and no IP overlap to resolve.

“Identity is the connective tissue of every merger, and enterprises feel it most painfully on the day the deal closes,” said John Skinner, VP of Technology Partnerships, Radiant Logic. “Together with Zscaler, we’ve made that bottleneck go away. RadiantOne unifies identity data across the acquired entity’s directories, HR systems, and applications while Zscaler provides secure access to applications. The integration project that used to take a year now finishes on the day the deal closes.”

To learn more:

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About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic is the pioneer of the Identity Data Fabric and a leader in Identity Security Posture Management (ISPM). We help complex enterprises reduce identity risk and strengthen resilience by turning fragmented identity data into a unified, observable, and actionable foundation for security.

The RadiantOne Identity Data Platform unifies identity data across legacy systems, cloud platforms, and non-human identities, observes risk in real-time with AI-driven analytics, and acts through built-in remediation with full accountability. The result is continuous visibility, contextual intelligence, and faster risk reduction across the IAM ecosystem.

Trusted by one-third of the Fortune 100 and 60% of U.S. Federal Cabinet Agencies, Radiant Logic helps eliminate identity sprawl, accelerate business operations, minimize your attack surface, and automate compliance. Learn more at radiantlogic.com.